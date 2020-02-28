Ariana Grande had this reaction to Pete Davidson's deeply personal comments about Mac Miller

Pete Davidson recently sat down for an honest and raw interview where he talked about Ariana Grande, and at the moment he knew his romance was over.

the Saturday night live Star spoke with Charlamagne tha God, where he confessed that it became clear that Ariana would end her engagement when her ex-boyfriend and rapper, Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose.

In early September, Mac Miller died due to an accidental drug overdose.

The comedian and actor declared: “I understood completely. She would even tell you this. I thought: "Listen, and I understand, do what you have to do, I'll be here." I think I said, "I'll be here until you don't want me here." More or less I knew it was over after that. That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that shit is like. All I know is that she really loved his shit, and that she wasn't doing a show or anything. That was screwed. Prayers to his family and all his friends. "

A source spoke with Hollywood life and said that this is how Ariana feels about the interview: “Pete, being honest, is what Ariana really loved about him. She knows that he has his demons, but if he is able to share his feelings, it is helpful. They both understand that what they had was incredible, but that it was not the right time to continue. "

The insider shared: “Actually both are in different places in their lives where being friends is what things should be. She was not upset about what she said. She is really happy to hear that he seems to be learning from everything and maturing. She will always support him because he knows the real him and where he comes from. ”

In a previous interview, Ariana talked about how Pete comforted her after Mac Miller passed away: “Come! We are going to have a fun summer. And then I met Pete, and it was an incredible distraction. He was frivolous, funny, crazy and unrealistic, and I loved him and didn't know him. "

Some supporters say this situation is messy.



