Argentine soccer producers face import competition | News

Some of the biggest soccer stars in the world, such as Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, come from Argentina.

But its ball production sector is in crisis, imports are leaving hundreds of people out of work.

Teresa Bo from Al Jazeera reports from Belle Ville in the Argentine province of Córdoba.