Apple and Samsung dominate the best-selling phone lists for 2019

Apple produced the two best-selling phone models in the world last year, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11, according to Counterpoint Research and Omdia reports. The second position of the iPhone 11 was particularly impressive, given that the phone was only for sale for just over three months in 2019. However, there were large disparities at the regional level, with a Samsung phone that won Europe and an Oppo that occupied First place in China.

The disparity between the best sellers in North America and Europe is particularly striking. In the first, Apple completely dominated. Each of the five best-selling phones in the region was an iPhone, from the cheap iPhone 8 to the iPhone 11 Pro Max premium. That is not a big surprise, since Apple owns approximately 50 percent of the US market share. In Europe, however, Samsung's mid-range A-series devices took the lead. The best-selling phone in Europe was the Galaxy A50, and the series phones made up three of the five best-selling phones (Apple's made up the other two).

The top ten in the world were similarly filled with Samsung and Apple phones, although it is interesting to see that none of Samsung's flagship phones made the cut. However, Omdia and Counterpoint Research differ slightly in the exact models that were the best sellers. Omdia reports that Apple had five models in the top ten, Samsung had four and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 took one. Meanwhile, Counterpoint Research says that six of the top ten phones were iPhones, three were Samsung mid-range phones and the final phone was Oppo's A5, which says it also ranked first in China.

Counterpoint’s Research paints a bleak picture for Huawei, which it says failed to place a single phone among the top ten in the world. The closest was the Huawei P30, which was the fifth best-selling phone in China, behind Oppo and Vivo phones.

That does not mean that Huawei has gone bad in general. All analysts agree that the Chinese manufacturer was the second best-selling smartphone manufacturer in the world in 2019, behind Samsung and ahead of Apple for the first time, as its shipments increased between 2018 and 2019.