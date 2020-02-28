Anthony Davis scores 23 points when the Lakers beat the Warriors for seventh straight victory | NBA News

Anthony Davis scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 18 when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 116-86 to record their seventh consecutive victory.

Rajon Rondo scored eight of his 12 points during a third-quarter getaway Thursday night, allowing Los Angeles Lakers visitors to open a close game on the road to a 116-86 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis scored 23 points for the Lakers, who tied the team, who won a seventh straight game despite giving LeBron James the night off to rest a pain in the groin.

Rookie Eric Paschall had 23 points for Golden State, who played without Andrew Wiggins, annoyed by back spasms, before losing Draymond Green for an expulsion of two technical fouls in the second quarter. The defeat was the eighth consecutive Golden State in general and the eighth consecutive at home.

Despite Green's loss, the Warriors fell within 54-52 at halftime and were still down 65-62 after a triple of Damion Lee with 9:11 remaining in the third period.

But in opening a four-day, three-game trip, the Lakers dominated the rest of the quarter, scoring 29 of the 36 endpoints of the period to increase the lead to 94-69. Rondo (eight), Davis (six), Kyle Kuzma (six) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (five) represented 25 of the 29 points.

Six players ended up scoring in double figures for the Lakers, who beat Golden State for the third time this season to achieve their first win in the season series over their rival from Northern California since 2013.

Kuzma had 18 points, and Dwight Howard had 13, while Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee joined Rondo with 12 each. Howard also had a record of nine rebounds, and Rondo a total of six assists for Los Angeles, who won his fourth straight game on the road.

Paschall made seven of his 14 shots on the way to the tenth 20-point game of his rookie season. Jordan Poole added 16 points, Lee 15 and Ky Bowman 11 for the Warriors, whose recent three-point shooting problems continued. They were only 9 of 32.

The expulsion of Green occurred after two separate disputes with the referees in the second period. He moved to a draw with Russell Westbrook of Houston for the NBA leadership with 14 coaches and became the first player in the league to be kicked out three times this season.

Tobias Harris scored 34 points to accompany seven rebounds and seven assists to lift the Philadelphia 76ers shorts past the New York Knicks 115-106 visitors Thursday night.

Al Horford had 15 points, nine assists and seven boards, and Shake Milton scored 19 points when the Sixers moved to a better 28-2 league home record. Milton got the three three-point attempts right, while Horford got the four right.

Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had 11 for the Sixers, who played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). The Sixers completed a series of four-game series with the Knicks.

Julius Randle marked the passing of the Knicks with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Maurice Harkless scored 17 points, RJ Barrett added 15 and Elfrid Payton had 18 points and 12 assists. The Knicks have lost six straight games.

In the first half, the Sixers led by up to 20 and advanced 61-46 heading to the locker room part time. The Knicks closed within 68-57 when Randle scored in the paint with 8:43 remaining in the third. After an empty possession of the Sixers, Harkless fell by a triple to close within eight.

A few minutes later, Harkless knocked down three consecutive runs, and the New York deficit was only four, 76-72, with 5:16 remaining in the fourth.

Horford hit a couple of treys early in the quarter for a Six- 100-85 lead with 8:32 left. But the Knicks fought within 107-102 with 2:08 remaining after Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws. Harris responded with a three-point clutch, and the leader returned to eight.

Domantas Sabonis overcame the first foul problems to accumulate 20 points and 11 rebounds when the Indiana Pacers recorded a 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Indianapolis.

Sabonis, whose father Arvydas played for the Trail Blazers, recorded his 45th double-double of the season after playing just nine minutes in the first half. Sabonis picked up his third foul early in the second quarter after a charge against forward Caleb Swanigan.

Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana had 17 points and Victor Oladipo added 15 on his return from a two-game absence due to a back injury. TJ Warren also had 15 points for the Pacers, who have won four of their last five contests after a run of six straight losses.

CJ McCollum scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr had 20 and Hassan Whiteside collected 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have lost five of their last six overall and five straight on the road.

Trevor Ariza's three points, Whiteside's emphatic dive and McCollum's short jumper cut the Pacers' lead to 103-100 with 30 seconds left. But Myles Turner of Indiana responded with a triple, with the clock firing about to double the lead with 9.1 seconds remaining and closing the game.

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 when the Oklahoma City Thunder won a 112-108 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Chris Paul added 17 points and seven assists and Steven Adams contributed 15 points and seven rebounds when Oklahoma City won its fifth consecutive game and 14th in the last 17. Dennis Schroder recorded 13 points and seven assists and Nerlens Noel had 10 points and seven bounces for thunder.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles III added 19, as Sacramento interrupted a three-game winning streak. Nemanja Bjelica had 18 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield had 15 points in five triples, while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Alex Len added 11 points each.

Sacramento played without the owner De & # 39; Aaron Fox due to lower abdominal tension, according to the team.

Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down an eight foot 27 second foot in the last quarter to give the Thunder its first advantage since the opening period. A triple by Gallinari and a play by Gilgeous-Alexander gave Oklahoma City a 100-97 lead with 4:12 left.

Then, Paul exhausted a triple to limit an 8-0 outbreak and give the Thunder a six-point lead with 3:32 remaining.

The baskets of Giles and Barnes allowed Sacramento to move within 110-108 with 9.9 seconds remaining. Paul hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds to play before Hield fired a triple and Oklahoma City ran out of time.

