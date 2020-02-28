Anthony Davis says the Lakers without LeBron showed a "next,quot; mentality in the defeat of Warriors | NBA News

Anthony Davis said the Los Angeles Lakers showed their "next,quot; mentality while beating the Golden State Warriors without the injured LeBron James.

With James sidelined, Davis knew that he and his teammates had to do a little more to regain the slack.

Davis had 23 points and six rebounds in three quarters when the Lakers won their seventh consecutive game and the NBA record 18 in a row on the road against Western Conference opponents, beating the Warriors plagued with injuries 116-86 on Thursday. at night without King James, who sat down due to recurring pain in his problematic left groin.

Davis fired 6 of 13, made 10 of 12 free throws and also had a pair of blocked shots and steals for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points from the bank.

"It meant taking better care of the ball in the second half and providing energy at both ends. LeBron, when he is away, is taking away many things we do, so it is up to all of us to make sure we love to fill those gaps, and I think that we did tonight, "Davis said.















Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers visit to the Golden State Warriors in Week 19 of the NBA season



"We started to play defense in the second half, we started to play the right way, we started to share the ball, we started to play a little more to the rhythm and we were able to get an advantage. We went out in the second half and we took it off ( from Golden State) and we were aggressive on the defensive side.

"We have a mentality of & # 39; next & # 39;. As you saw tonight, LeBron was out, the boys came in and played well. It's good for us to see them play a little."

















Kyle Kuzma ran from the defense to throw a fierce dump while the Lakers crossed to victory against the Warriors



Rajon Rondo started instead of James and contributed 12 points and six assists when Los Angeles turned the game into a third-quarter loss of 40-17.

The return of Golden State forward Draymond Green from an absence of two games with a bruise in the right pelvic area was brief. He was ejected 5:45 before halftime in his second technique only 11 seconds after the first at 5:56.

Golden State also missed Andrew Wiggins, a late scratch with spasms on his upper back. The Warriors were tough at first but they couldn't keep the Lakers.

And if he couldn't get worse for the home team, the Lakers' super-player Alex Caruso issued late MVP chants when the arena quickly emptied.

















Javale McGee threw a powerful blow with one hand while the Lakers won a 116-86 victory over the Warriors



This losing streak is wearing out the Warriors.

"We need to win a game," coach Steve Kerr said. "We need to win a game from time to time to feel better about things. Right now, we're in a bad streak. It's hard."

Kerr can see James as an example of a superstar who took him to a new level after a full offseason since the Lakers star had played in eight NBA Finals before last year.

Golden State has reached five finals in a row, but not this season, so players like Stephen Curry, Green and Klay Thompson can benefit from prolonged rest.

"Looking at LeBron, it looks renewed, it looks recharged. The idea of ​​eight consecutive finals is crazy when you think of five here and what they have done and how our players have felt last year and the injuries they have hit," he said. Kerr

"I think when everything is said and done, for next year's training camp, our boys should feel recharged, refreshed and ready to go. Hopefully that is the case. LeBron is also LeBron. It is built differently from the most people. "

LeBron James celebrates a play from the bench during the hammering of the Warriors by the Lakers



James watched the game from the bench in street clothes and led the celebrations after several great Lakers plays with enthusiasm.

"He does everything. That's the kind of person he is," Davis said. "He came out and supported us. If we made a great play, he would get up from his seat and cheer us up. If something went wrong, it's in our ear. He's a great complete guy even when he's not playing."

