Answers about disinfectants, masks, medications.

The World Health Organization online information on coronavirus includes answers to questions on how to prevent its spread.

%MINIFYHTMLcc2b93989330554ac944bcc59b60f0ff11% %MINIFYHTMLcc2b93989330554ac944bcc59b60f0ff12%

Below are the agency's advice on what methods can and cannot kill the virus or prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Hand washing: Frequent washing with soap and water is effective in killing the virus. It is not necessary for the water to be hot, although warm water improves the efficiency of the soap. Dry your hands well with a towel, paper towel or hand dryer.

Hand sanitizers: As an alternative to soap and water, a disinfectant with at least 60 percent alcohol can be used. The most commonly available disinfectants have at least that amount of alcohol.

Hand dryers: Hot air dryers by themselves do not kill the virus.

UV disinfection lamp: WHO advises against its use due to the possibility of skin irritation.

Saline nasal rinse: There is no evidence to avoid coronavirus infection or any respiratory infection.

Spray alcohol or chlorine on the body: This will not kill viruses that have entered the body and can damage mucous membranes. Alcohol (75 percent solution) and chlorine or bleach based disinfectants are suitable for cleaning surfaces, if used in accordance with the instructions.

Garlic: No effect on the coronavirus.

Sesame oil in the body: No effect on the coronavirus.

Herbal remedies: No effect on the coronavirus.

Of smoking: No effect on the coronavirus.

Vaccinations: Vaccines against influenza or pneumonia have no effect on the coronavirus.

Antibiotics: They work only against bacteria, not against viruses.

More expensive: Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. A healthy person needs to wear a mask only if they take care of a person with suspected coronavirus infection. Follow the proper procedure when putting on, removing and discarding masks, including washing your hands with soap and water before and after using a mask and not touching the front of the mask. Multiple masks are no more effective than a properly adjusted mask.

Sign up for the biweekly newsletter to receive health news directly in your inbox.