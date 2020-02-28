Angry people online at Garth Brooks because they don't know Barry Sanders of Bernie Sanders

Barry Sanders, the hall of the Detroit Lions Hall of Fame, and Bernie Sanders, the Vermont US senator and candidate for the presidency of the Democratic Party, are different people. Apparently, not everyone knows.

Country music legend Garth Brooks recently performed at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the Lions, where he took the stage with a No. 20 Barry Sanders t-shirt. He appeased the roaring crowd of more than 70,000 people for obvious reasons. Sanders played his entire professional career in Detroit and ran to the fourth highest number of yards in NFL history. Twenty years after his retirement, he remains one of the most beloved and known figures in all of Michigan.

After the show, Brooks posted a photo on Facebook showing the shirt.

Some people in the comments section of the publication are obviously not familiar with one of the best runners in the history of professional football.

Dozens of comments came from people who confused the Sanders athlete with the Sanders politician. One person called Brooks "a great and liberal liberal socialist," while another said, "Don't worry about your politics. Love your music. Let's keep politics and entertainment separate."

These commentators apparently associated the number 20 with the 2020 election year and assumed that Brooks was making a presidential endorsement.

There is no record of who the country singer politically supports. However, there is a record of how good the broker was. In fact, there is a lot of evidence. He set 34 FBS records at the university and has 22 more in the NFL.

No matter what the commentators say on the social networks of Garth Brooks. It's 2020 and everyone should support Barry Sanders.