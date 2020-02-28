Anger is unleashed at the Oakland Police Commission meeting on Kirkpatrick's dismissal – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – The Oakland Police Commission met for the first time on Thursday night since it fired city police chief Anne Kirkpatrick. The Commission echoed those who supported it and those who opposed its dismissal.

There was a lot of support for the unanimous vote of the Commission to fire Chief Kirkpatrick last week.

Cathy Leonard, an Oakland resident, said: "I would like to see a police department that follows the rules, stop lying and protect the interest of the community."

Those who supported the commission's decision said their biggest complaint was the lack of fair police action.

Doug Blacksher, an Oakland resident said: "My mother lives in East Oakland and I have been a resident for more than 57 years. The surveillance in her neighborhood is different from what happens in Montclair."

After his dismissal, Kirkpatrick criticized the power of the police commission and the way he was fired without cause. Tonight the commission responded.

Commission president Regina Jackson said: "Kirkpatrick's recent media games to attack the mayor and the commission only reinforce that we made the right decision."

This week, approximately 200 police officers gathered at the headquarters of the police union to say goodbye to their three-year-old boss.

Maria Pinkhasov, a paramedic, was worried about what Kirklkpatrick's departure for the department would mean.

“The morale in the apartment while she was there was incredible. They had someone to admire. Morale has come down and many people are talking about leaving, ”said Pinkhasov.

Some also question who has the Commission, composed of volunteer citizens, responsible for their actions.

Susan Molloy, an employee of the Oakland police department, said: "These civilians enter the police department and say," This is how it will go now. "I see a police commission takeover rather than support."

The Oakland City Council is now considering expanding the powers of the police commission. Topics will be discussed at a council meeting next week.