An Israeli political advisor entrusted his rabbi. I was being recorded.

A day later, the recording made by Rabbi Havura was broadcast on channel 12.

The story consumed much of the Israeli media on Friday. "It has everything: crooked rabbis, leaks, a photo of the rabbi with Bibi the day before: it's brilliant," said Anshel Pfeffer, a political columnist at Haaretz.

On Twitter, some contacted a rabbi in an episode of "Seinfeld,quot; to convey the feeling of rape at stake.

Mr. Pfeffer, a yeshiva student, noted that Judaism does not contain a guarantee of confidentiality similar to a confession, and said that if the rabbi leaked the recording, he could have reasoned that he was acting for the "greater good,quot; of Israel.

Only the beginning of Jewish Saturday, during which religious Jews do not use the telephone, stopped the frenzy of informing. Neither Mr. Haddad nor Rabbi Havura, the founder of a charity for pediatric cancer patients, could be contacted for comment.

Mr. Gantz tried to focus the outrage on Mr. Netanyahu, calling Mr. Bachar the victim of "a planned ambush,quot; and comparing Mr. Netanyahu with a gangster. "The mafia is here"He wrote, showing a picture of the prime minister.

"Netanyahu has even corrupted the relationship of trust between a man and his rabbi," Gantz said. wrote on twitter. "Netanyahu, the pressure of your judgment is reducing you to degrading behavior even for you." "You have lost all inhibitions."

Mr. Netanyahu's party, Likud, said that Bachar had been fired for telling the truth.

In a statement, Mr. Bachar did not specifically reject his record comments. He commended Mr. Gantz as a "worthy leader,quot; who had "contributed greatly,quot; to the strengthening of Israel's security "as a fighter, commander and chief of staff."

When addressing the recording, he refused to go into details, saying only that "the published situation is part of a fraud campaign that has achieved a new record of humiliation."