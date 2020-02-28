An artist who aspires to be "a bone in everyone's throat,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLe777d73800692277c3e639a77d118d9611% %MINIFYHTMLe777d73800692277c3e639a77d118d9612%

"He had placed all his trust and hope in the state," Pavlensky said. His mother, a retired nurse, still lives and lives in St. Petersburg.

His parents, although conformist in his views, encouraged him to pursue his interest in art, he said, and supported his decision to enroll in the Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design, a prestigious art school in St. Petersburg. Increasingly interested in politics, he left the academy in his final year after deciding that obtaining a diploma would mark him as a "system server."

An important influence at this time, he said, was Pussy Riot, a punk rock feminist protest group, two of whose members were sent to jail in 2012 for "inciting religious hatred,quot; after organizing a protest inside the Cathedral of Christ Salvador in Moscow.

That action and the harsh response of the authorities, Pavlensky said, convinced him of the need for a "political art,quot; designed to surprise people to question the system, its rules and ideology. "Art should always raise doubts about power, not serve it," he said.

So inspired, he joined another artist, Oksana Shalygina, his now separate partner, to establish the political propaganda editorial, an online platform dedicated to exploring and promoting the use of contemporary art as a tool of political awakening. He organized his first public "action,quot; in July 2012, appearing in a cathedral in St. Petersburg with his mouth shut in protest to the arrest of Pussy Riot members. The police sent him to a psychiatric exam, but he was declared sane and released.

His first action in Moscow continued the following year, when, in November 2013, he appeared naked in the Red Square and, in a statement, explained that "a naked artist, looking at his testicles stuck in the cobblestones, is a metaphor for apathy ". , political indifference and fatalism of Russian society. "He was briefly arrested and then released.