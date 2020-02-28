America Ferrera retires from & # 39; Superstore & # 39; and you want continuous success for the show

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Ugly Betty & # 39 ;, who expects her second child with her husband Ryan Piers Williams, confirms her departure days after the series was renewed for season 6.

Pregnant actress America Ferrera is coming out of the hit comedy "Hypermarket"After five years in the program.

The "Ugly Betty"Star, who is waiting for her second child with her husband Ryan Piers Williams, will retire as Big Box's retail employee Amy at the end of the current fifth season, a few days after the series was renewed for the sixth race in the US network NBC

In a statement, Ferrera, who also serves as executive producer and occasional director on the show, writes: "The last five years at Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career."

"Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I am very grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the program, and I'm very grateful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the fun, intelligent and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. "

"As I begin the next chapter for my family and my career, I only wish the best and much success to my dear Superstore family."

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, add, "the immeasurable contributions of the United States to & # 39; Superstore & # 39 ;, both in front of and behind the camera, as well as a program ambassador, cannot quantify. We feel very fortunate to call her colleague and friend. "

"Superstore", which co-stars Ben Feldman Y Lauren Ash, also has "Poison (2018)"director Ruben Fleischer among his executive producers.