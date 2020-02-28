Amber Rose poses with Mariah Carey, but receives a ton of reaction after her comment

Amber Rose is in the headlines all over the place again. Recently he was in the spotlight after tattooing the name of his two children on the forehead.

People have been telling him that he ruined his pretty face with this movement, but the proud mother doesn't care about anything.

More than that, her baby daddy also seems to have made a matching tattoo on his forehead: he tattooed the children's birth dates.

Alexander "AE,quot; Edwards and Amber showed their matching tattoos during the past weekend while attending Sebastian's baseball game.

In case you don't know, AE is not Sebastian's biological father, Wiz Khalifa is, but this never prevents him from showing much love to the child.

Anyway, now, Amber posed with Mariah Carey and the caption she wrote for the photo caused a massive reaction from the people. Look at the photo and the message below.

‘When both are multiracial goddesses of fair skin and bright skin, but one is talented and the other is a hoe 😍 @mariahcarey Love you MiMi! Last night was amazing! ”Amber captioned his post.

As you can imagine, the comments section was flooded with all kinds of hate comments.

Amber's enthusiasm failed after commenting on the singer's career, and some fans are labeling Amber as "ignorant,quot; in the legend.

Someone else said: "That is not a source of pride, imagine when your children grow up and see this."

Another follower only had to mention the tattoo: "I still can't get over that tattoo on my forehead as if I lost a bet for Wiz Khalifa."

Someone else seemed to be on the same page and said, "Man, I don't even look at Amber. I'm going straight to that tattoo on her forehead. Smh, she really shouldn't have done that takes away her beauty."

Ad

Apart from this, Amber is living her best life with her family, and ignores those who hate.



Post views:

0 0