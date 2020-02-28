Amber Rose makes fun of herself with the comparison of Mariah Carey

%MINIFYHTML09c784e10e88699f3691f76906fbb70911% %MINIFYHTML09c784e10e88699f3691f76906fbb70912%

While some laugh at Amber's cheerful joke that labels herself as & # 39; h ** & # 39 ;, others disagree with the model that describes her and the singer as & # 39; multiracial from shiny skin & # 39 ;.

Amber rose She knows how to entertain her fans by not taking herself seriously. The slut of the music video has been jokingly made fun when compared to Mariah Carey, after his recent meeting at the singer's residence at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old star had the opportunity to take a picture with the singer of "Always Be My Baby" after the show on Wednesday night, February 25. Then he proudly shared it on his Instagram page along with the title that made fun of his talent or lack of it, based on his own opinion.

"When both are multiracial goddesses of fair skin, bright skin but one is talented and the other is an f **," he said about his reputation compared to Mariah's. She added: "@mariahcarey I love you MiMi! Last night was amazing!"

Many of his followers understood the joke and loved his sense of humor, with a writing: "The title, literally, I love you." Another praised the previous "Dancing with the stars"Contestant," you're so dumb and so talented. "

"I respect the real … and that keeps it real …", commented another in his legend, while someone else praised her, "just the fact that you and you are different, you're amazing."

Some people, however, disagreed with Amber's description of her and Mariah as "bright-skinned multiracial." One disputed his statement: "You mean they are both white." Another user disagreed wrote: "Wtf is multiracial."

"Colorism," said an offended user. Someone else said: "I love you, but the comment about his complexion was unnecessary and ignorant," while another said: "This title will not fit well with some people."

Amber has not responded to criticism about his legend. The ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa in fact he has a multiracial background, with his father of Irish and Italian descent and his mother of Scottish African ancestry and Scottish mother of Ayrshire.