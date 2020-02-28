Home Entertainment Amber Rose criticized for her comments on & # 39; light skin...

Amber Rose criticized for her comments on & # 39; light skin and shiny skin & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Amber Rose seemed to be in her element this week when she shared a photo of her with her and the music icon Mariah Carey, but the title below the post caused a violent reaction from her followers.

"When both are multiracial goddesses of fair skin and bright skin, but one is talented and the other is a hoe 😍 @mariahcarey I love you MiMi! Last night was amazing!" she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©