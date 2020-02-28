Amber Rose criticized for her comments on & # 39; light skin and shiny skin & # 39;

Amber Rose seemed to be in her element this week when she shared a photo of her with her and the music icon Mariah Carey, but the title below the post caused a violent reaction from her followers.

"When both are multiracial goddesses of fair skin and bright skin, but one is talented and the other is a hoe 😍 @mariahcarey I love you MiMi! Last night was amazing!" she wrote.

While some were ecstatic to see the two ladies standing side by side, some followers came to the comments section to address the controversial title:

"The stupidest title ever goes to ?! ?? …….", wrote a commentator.

Another spoke: "I love you, but the comment about your complexion was unnecessary and ignorant."

"This subtitle will not suit some people," wrote another.

In the past, Amber had been angry at seeming to boast about her multiracial appearance.

"I don't know how I could say this without sounding screwed, but many of the people I am from are not traditionally attractive people," Rose said in 2017 during an episode of Drink Champs. Amber grew up in southern Philidelphia, a predominantly black area.