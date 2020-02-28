Amazon's deal of the day: up to 20% discount on Sony speakers and headphones – Gadgets News

%MINIFYHTML2c0121c38b93daa01534c67398f2984e11% %MINIFYHTML2c0121c38b93daa01534c67398f2984e12%

In today's "Offer of the day,quot; offer, Amazon offers discounts on Sony speakers and headphones. The e-tailer has listed these Sony devices with up to a 20% discount. Here is a list of devices along with offers

Sony WI-C200 Bluetooth in-ear headphones:

Available with a 24% discount

The Sony WI-C200 Bluetooth wireless headphones can be purchased at Rs 1,890. It is originally priced at Rs 2,490 and is available with a 24% discount. According to the company, the device can last up to 15 hours.

%MINIFYHTML2c0121c38b93daa01534c67398f2984e13% %MINIFYHTML2c0121c38b93daa01534c67398f2984e14%

Sony WI-XB400 internal headphones:

Available with a 32% discount

%MINIFYHTML2c0121c38b93daa01534c67398f2984e15% %MINIFYHTML2c0121c38b93daa01534c67398f2984e16%

Sony WI-XB400 internal headphones are sold at Rs 3,390. They are available with a discount of 32% on the original price of Rs 4,990. The device comes with magnetic headphones and is said to last up to 15 hours.

Sony SRS-XB32 portable speaker:

Available with up to 21% discount

The blue color variant of the Sony SRS-XB32 portable speaker is available in Rs 9,155, while the Black color model is priced at Rs 9,990. It is originally priced at Rs 11,590. It has a battery life of up to 24 hours.

Sony SRS-XB41 portable speaker:

Available with a 28% discount

The black model of the Sony SRS-XB41 portable speaker is sold at Rs 12,910. Its blue model can be purchased at Rs 12,990. The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth and NFC for wireless connectivity and is IP67 rated.

Sony SRS-XB22 portable speaker:

Available with a 12% discount

The Sony SRS-XB22 portable speaker has an original price of 7,690 rupees. The speaker as part of the Deal of the Day offer can be purchased at Rs 6,745. It has a battery life of up to 12 hours and comes with IP67 rating.

