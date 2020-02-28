Amazon: Amazon has banned 1 million products – Latest news

Amazon has banned the sale of more than 1 million products in recent weeks that incorrectly claimed to cure or defend against the coronavirus, the company said Thursday.

Amazon also eliminated tens of thousands of merchant offers commercial offers that, he said, were trying to disrupt customers. The world's largest online retailer has faced scrutiny about health-related offers on its platform, and earlier this week Italy launched an investigation into the increase in Internet prices to disinfect gels and masks of hygiene while fighting the biggest outbreak in Europe.

The coronavirus has caused at least 2,797 deaths worldwide. New infections reported worldwide now outweigh those in mainland China, where influenza-like illness arose two months ago in an illegal wildlife market. The governments of Australia to Iran closed schools, ruled out events and stored medical supplies to contain the spread of the virus.

An offer comparison site showed recent examples of higher-than-usual prices for masks on Amazon made by the US industrial conglomerate 3M Co.

A merchant on Thursday offered a package of 10 N95 masks for $ 128, a Reuters reporter saw when clicking on purchase options at Amazon. That was higher than the average price of a recent seller of $ 41.24, according to the camelcamelcamel.com tracking website. The item was no longer available on a check later in the day.

A two-pack respirator was offered new at $ 24.99 earlier this week by an outside seller, above a recent average of $ 6.65 when Amazon sold it, the price tracking site showed.

"There is no place for the price increase on Amazon," a spokeswoman said in a statement, citing the company's policy that product information must be accurate and that Amazon can eliminate offers that undermine customer confidence, including when the price "is significantly higher than the recent prices offered inside or outside Amazon."

He refused to specify the exact threshold at which an item is considered unfairly priced. The company said it has monitored price spikes and false claims through a combination of automatic review and manual listings.

