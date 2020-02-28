Amanda Bynes is not happy with unflattering images of her online

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Easy A & # 39; respond to the & # 39; little flattering shots & # 39; of her online, accusing paparazzi of digitally altering their photos on purpose so she looks ugly.

Amanda Bynes He has accused the paparazzi of "photographing" photos of her.

The 33-year-old actress made the accusations in a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in which she explained that she wanted to "talk about paparazzi and self-esteem."

"Every time I see a picture of paparazzi, most of the time, I don't look anything like myself. I'm talking about 16 chins … it's a scary experience to watch online," he began. "I wanted to publish this video so that people know that I am the same as you, I want to look their best."

"Of course, I can take a little flattering photo, but the amount of unflattering photos I see online, I know my photos are being retouched."

Amanda has been more active on social networks in recent weeks and even used Instagram to announce her engagement on Valentine's Day. The screen star who became a fashion designer will marry Paul Michael, who is believed to have met in her sober life center, and spoke Thursday about her other half in another Instagram post.

"I just talked to Paul and he makes the cutest baby voice," he said. "He is back in Monterrey, which he probably should not spread on the Internet, so I will not publish this video but I love you, your baby voice is very sexy."