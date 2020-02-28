Amanda Bynes and Fiance Flaunt PDA during the Los Angeles tour

Instagram

Two weeks after the star of & # 39; What a Girl wants & # 39; announce her commitment to Paul Michael, she is photographed closing her lips with her love for her life during a walk through the City of Angels

Amanda Bynes and their new fiance have become more open about their mutual affection. Two weeks after surprising many with his announcement that he had committed on Valentine's Day, the "What a girl wants"The star was seen flaunting PDAs with Paul Michael during an excursion in Los Angeles.

During this excursion on Tuesday, February 25, the lovebirds were photographed with their lips closed as they headed to the Verizon store with their arm around their shoulders. Amanda was wearing a yellow shirt and wore a pair of tan shorts for the occasion. He was holding a can of Diet Pepsi, a cell phone and a cigarette in both hands, but he was missing the engagement ring on his finger.

Meanwhile, Paul put on a maroon long-sleeved shirt with buttons. He completed his look with a gray cap that was worn upside down. His big glasses were on display while his blond strands protruded a little from his hat.

Amanda announced that she was "committed to the love of my life" on February 14.She is the man"The actress, at that time, published a photo of her diamond ring and her gold ring. Since then, she has expressed her love for Paul.

On Thursday, February 27, he turned to his Instagram account to talk about him. He warned his followers not to watch his video if they were "apprehensive for love," he shared, "I just talked to Paul and he makes the cutest baby voice. He is back in Monterrey, which he probably shouldn't divulge on the Internet. so I'm not going to post this video but I love you, your baby voice is very sexy. "

Days before, the 33-year-old actress introduced Paul to her Instagram followers. "This is Paul, my fiance, I'm very lucky," he said in a video. "As you can see, he is incredibly beautiful and is the best person on the face of the earth." She added: "I feel like I got what is mine, and that's Paul."