All U.S. Bank stadium panels must be replaced for leaks, at a cost of $ 21 million – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After only four years, U.S. Bank is already receiving a face lift. The exterior of the building will be replaced due to leaks. It will be a $ 21 million repair.

From the beginning, the U.S. Bank Stadium was the largest of the projects: a billion dollar idea, built with lessons from past failures in mind.

%MINIFYHTML8d71dbe8fddb1d66e89cc64fe68c3b2f11% %MINIFYHTML8d71dbe8fddb1d66e89cc64fe68c3b2f12%

There was a highly promoted snow management system integrated into the design, but that state of the air drainage system quickly caused a leak, and the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority went into action.

And for a while it seemed to work, as fans flocked to the new horizon love.

But now, it turns out that the flagship building will need a completely new facade due to leaks and wind damage.

"All parties agreed that it was in MSFA's best interest to replace the original exterior enclosure with a superior system to the one currently in place." MFSA and Mortenson Construction said in a joint statement.

It is estimated that it will take two years to fix the panels; It took two and a half years to build the stadium itself.

Taxpayers are off the hook; Mortenson and the other seven involved in the construction of the building will pay the cost of the unexpected renovation.

The MSFA and Mortenson say the new exterior will be designed and built differently than the original and will provide different water barriers.

Here is the joint statement between Mortenson and MSFA:

We are pleased to announce that the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), eight companies associated with the design, engineering and construction of the US Bank Stadium, and their associated insurance companies recently reached a mediated agreement to resolve in collaboration with the problems related to the stadium, which was completed in 2016. These companies include MA Mortenson Company; M.G. McGrath, Inc .; Custom Drywall, Inc .; TRI-Construction, Larson Engineering, Inc .; Thornton Tomasetti, Inc .; HKS, Inc .; and Studio Five Architects, Inc. Participants agreed that a mutually determined solution was the best approach to this issue given its scope and complexity. Reaching an agreement took time, but all parties committed themselves to the process and achieved a fair and appropriate outcome.

The MSFA and the companies associated with design, engineering and construction have exceptionally high expectations for this installation. The remaining problems and claims were mainly related to the outer enclosure of the stadium, which experienced some damage caused by wind and water after the construction of the building. While those individual problems were identified and solved, all parties want to ensure that the building works as intended, both inside and out, throughout its life.

At the center of the agreement, the U.S. Bank Stadium will receive a completely new and improved outdoor venue. The responsibility of the design and construction team was to deliver a building that would stand the test of time and there was enough evidence to worry that the system as it was designed and built was not. As administrators of public investment in this stage, the MSFA also questioned whether the original enclosure system would fulfill its necessary function during the useful life of the building. All parties agreed that it was in the best interest of the MSFA to replace the original exterior enclosure with a system superior to the one currently in place.

The new improved outdoor enclosure will be designed, designed and constructed differently than the original enclosure, and will provide water barrier redundancies not included in the original design. It will have a similar appearance, which is an important design element, but there may be some minor visible variations. The architect of the HKS stadium will supervise the design work. Simpson, Gumpertz & Heger will lead the engineering. As the construction manager of the Stadium project, Mortenson will manage the construction effort and M.G. McGrath will carry out the new construction work.

The cost of the new enclosure system will be paid through a general account established as part of the mediated agreement, which will be funded by the eight companies associated with the design, engineering and construction of the U.S. Bank Stadium, and its associated insurance companies. No additional public dollars will be required beyond those planned and reserved for the original construction of the stadium.

Construction will be completed in the next two years. The work will be planned in careful coordination with the stadium events. We want to recognize again the commitment of all involved, and we believe that this mutually agreed solution is a fair and responsible approach. All parties are pleased to reach a final agreement.