Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are ready to get hooked

B-town's adorable couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who shared screen space in Fukrey, have always been very open about their relationship with the public. They even made an official announcement before the release of Ali's movie in Hollywood, Victoria and Abdul. The two have been dating for about three years and, to our surprise, the rumors that they got married began to make rounds. But it seems that these rumors were not unfounded after all and the couple will soon launch.

%MINIFYHTML439fe99f0180ea1c4fbdc46003b6653111% %MINIFYHTML439fe99f0180ea1c4fbdc46003b6653112%

A spokesman issued a statement on behalf of the couple and shared more details about it. He stated: “Currently, only the registration date has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the assigned date. The couple is working for an official registration in the last week of the April post that will follow the celebrations. All we can say at the moment is that it is a happy occasion and all parties involved are elated. "

The duo Fukrey became friends while filming together in 2012. Now, they are finally ready to carry on their relationship.

We wish you the best of luck for your new chapter in life!