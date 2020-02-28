Alabama open receiver Henry Ruggs III loses John Ross's 40-yard record | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML27f91ea1349493f8d18e1829a50cb1d311% %MINIFYHTML27f91ea1349493f8d18e1829a50cb1d312%

Alabama's wide receiver, Henry Ruggs III, came five hundredths of a second less than John Ross's record in the 40-yard NFL Scouting Combine race in Indianapolis on Thursday, although his time was still the fastest on the field.

Ruggs, who allegedly ran in the 4.25 second range for the NFL scouts in March, was rated as the main contender to usurp Ross, who registered 4.22 seconds in 2017.

On Thursday night, Ruggs officially recorded a 4.27, the best time of all widths.

Ruggs' first race was timed at 4.28 on the NFL Network broadcast, but it was officially revealed to be 4.27. He later ran 4.31 in his second race.

Despite not reaching Ross, Ruggs made history by adding his vertical jump.

According to the NFL Media research department, Ruggs' 42-inch vertical is the highest of any player with a 40-yard board below 4.30, as the combined data was officially tracked in 2003.

Ruggs, who made his jumps before his career, could not continue his training in the field after 40 due to a quad injury. He was then shown ice on his quad, although he told the NFL Network that he hopes to be ready to run routes on his professional day.

