AGR issue: Vodafone and COAI press for urgent aid measures before the crucial meeting of the Digital Communications Commission – Latest news

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) told the government that it cannot pay 53 billion rupees demanded by the Supreme Court and requested state support to survive the crisis, a statement that was supported by the COAI industrial association.

With the crucial DCC meeting that is likely to be held on Friday to discuss aid measures for the industry affected by AGR, VIL has made a strong push to establish Rs.8 billion of GST credits and a three-year moratorium for the payment of the remaining amount that should be staggered for 15 years at a simple interest rate of 6 percent.

It has also sought a drastic reduction in the license fee and the setting of a minimum price for calls and data.

VIL, which last week had paid Rs 3,500 million of the outstanding fees, in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said that "it is not in a good financial state,quot; to settle the fees and sought "the urgent support of the government ".

The Association of Cellular Operators of India (COAI), in a separate, almost similar letter, has urged the government to establish easier conditions for the payment of fees by telecommunications companies, including loans at higher rates low to settle the responsibility, as well as an urgent implementation of minimum prices for calls and data.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the government's highest decision-making body in telecommunications, is likely to meet on Friday to discuss relief measures for telecommunications companies affected by the Supreme Court ruling.

One of the options that will probably be discussed on Friday is to allow phased payments for legal fees for the telecommunications industry. DoT sources said a lot would also depend on companies like VIL making additional payments since the amount received so far from the company is only 7 percent of the AGR fees calculated by DoT of Rs 53,000 crore.

DCC, whose members include secretaries of the Ministries of Finance, Commerce and Electronics and IT, as well as the CEO of NITI Aayog, will reflect on possible relief measures for the sector that has plunged into an unprecedented crisis.

COAI, meanwhile, said Reliance Jio was on board because of the relief he has sought from the government. Jio, who had previously disagreed with the association of which he is a member because of the need for an industry aid package, did not respond to the email sent for comment.

In his letter, VIL warned that "it is not in a solid financial statement,quot; and added that it would be in a position to meet its obligations only if the government initiates measures that include allowing compensation for GST credits accumulated so far, and allowing a mechanism staggered to pay the balance of interest, penalties and interest on penalties.

Citing its losses in recent years, the company said financial stress in the telecommunications sector is widely recognized. The company underlined its current subscriber base of 300 million and the employee base of 10,000 direct employees, while making a strong speech for "urgent government support."

VIL said it can resolve the balance of its principle of self-evaluation if the Center allows compensation of Rs 8,000 rupees of GST credit that falls to the government. The company has requested a three-year moratorium for the payment of interest and fines, and a subsequent payment term of 15 years with an interest of six percent.

Both letters indicate the granting of the loan, equal to the amount of AGR at an interest rate of six percent, so that legal liability can be released immediately.

When contacted, a VIL spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

Both VIL and COAI, in separate letters, sought a reduction in the license fee to three percent of the current eight percent, and also sought a reduction in spectrum use charges (SUC).

By blaming the prices of telecommunication services below cost, forced by competitive pressures as the main cause of financial stress, VIL has sought the immediate implementation of the minimum price in tariffs.

He said that a minimum price should be paid immediately, for example, from April 1, 2020 to ensure that the sector is fully sustainable and in a position to pay the deferred spectrum and AGR fees and still invest to create networks and services. of World class.

IT has demanded to set minimum rates for mobile data at Rs 35 per GB, about 7-8 times the current prices, and for calls at 6 paise per minute along with monthly charges since April 1 to allow you to pay legal fees and Make your business sustainable.

The company said the introduction of the minimum price will allow telecommunications sector revenues to almost double from the current level of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

"VIL revenues are likely to touch the income levels that existed five years ago, that is, 2015-16 and ensure that sufficient cash is generated to pay the deferred fees of the auction spectrum and the AGR deferred interest payments, penalties and interests on penalties, "Vodafone Idea said.

The president of VIL, Kumar Mangalam Birla, has made it clear in the past that the company will retire if it is forced to pay more than Rs 53,000 million. Birla has held multiple rounds of talks with the finance minister and the telecommunications minister in recent days to explore options to keep the company afloat.

In total, up to 15 entities owe the government Rs 1.47 lakh crore – Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid license fees and other Rs 55,054 crore in charges for pending spectrum use.

These quotas arose after the Supreme Court, in October last year, confirmed the government's position on the inclusion of non-core business income in the calculation of the annual adjusted gross income (AGR) of telecommunications companies, a part of which is paid as a license and spectrum fee for the treasure

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court rejected a request from mobile phone operators such as Bharti Airtel and VIL for the extension of the payment schedule and asked them to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in previous installments by spectrum and licenses.

