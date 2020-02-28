Adam Levine talks about performance & # 39; unprofessional & # 39; from Maroon 5

%MINIFYHTMLfb6b7c795839166857b6729f762753da11% %MINIFYHTMLfb6b7c795839166857b6729f762753da12%

The leader of the pop rock band resorts to his Instagram story to address the issue, apologizing to Chilean fans for disappointing them and admitting that his behavior on stage is & # 39; unprofessional & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Adam Levine He is acknowledging his lack of professionalism during a recent performance in Chile. Hours after his band was heavily criticized for their mediocre performance at the Viña del Mar festival, the Maroon 5 The leader took all the blame and apologized to the disappointed fans.

Taking into account Instagram's story, the 40-year-old shared his version of the story about what happened at the show on Thursday, February 27. "You know, interpreting it, I take it seriously, sometimes too seriously," he said, "and to be honest, there were some things that stopped me soundly last night and I let them affect me and I was shocked how I was behaving on stage, I which was not professional and I apologize for that. "

%MINIFYHTMLfb6b7c795839166857b6729f762753da13% %MINIFYHTMLfb6b7c795839166857b6729f762753da14%

In the video of more than two minutes, the husband of the model Behati Prinsloo He shared: "Sometimes, when those technical problems occur, I focus on singing because I feel that this will be the best way to post this on television for $ 60 million people, which is what that program was last night." He added: "I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really hard for me to mask the fight. I let them down and I apologize."

%MINIFYHTMLfb6b7c795839166857b6729f762753da15% %MINIFYHTMLfb6b7c795839166857b6729f762753da16%

<br />

Admitting that "last night was not the best", the creator of hits "Moves Like Jagger" said that he and his band considered that the Viña del Mar festival was a "prestigious and surprising" event, and thanked them for the opportunity to participate He continued to promise fans that they would "completely destroy" their next performance on their South American tour.

<br />

Maroon 5 took the stage at the Quinta Vergara Stadium on the fifth day of the Viña del Mar festival. Acting before an exhausted crowd, they found themselves under fire for allegedly rejecting a presentation and walking away when they were presented with traditional seagulls. Levine, in particular, reportedly told the audience that he tried to sing, "Well, if you want to do my job, go ahead." He was also captured on camera behind the scenes, complaining, "That was a television show! … That was not a concert."

<br />

A Twitter user criticized his mediocre performance.

A second person commented on the Maroon 5 show.

Another user criticized Adam Levine and his band.

Since then, many have expressed their disappointment online. One wrote on Twitter: "I love your music, but your show in Viña del Mar was disrespectful to all the fans who paid and expected to see you live." Another said: "Terrible spectacle. I have not seen so much lack of professionalism in a long time. There are no excuses for doing such a poor job." A third said: "The positive thing about the Maroon 5 show is that they brought the country together. Now all of Chile is united in its hatred for this band. Good."