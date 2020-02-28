Adam Levine addresses the non-professional concert of Maroon 5 in Chile

Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Adam LevineHe apologizes to Chilean fans after he and Maroon 5He delivered what some called a "mediocre,quot; performance on Thursday night.
The band's name began to be a trend on Thursday night when fans from South America expressed their dissatisfaction with Levine's less stellar concert at the Viña del Mar festival, which was televised. In addition, according to the BBC, many viewers were disappointed by Levine's perceived attitude towards the crowd, aptly dubbed The Monster due to his tendency to boo musicians off stage.
However, Levine admits that he did not give fans the concert they expected. "To be totally frank, there were some things that stopped me last night and I let them get close to me. And it impacted how I was behaving on stage, which is not professional and I apologize for that," he says in a statement in his story. Instagram .
He continues: "I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really for me to mask the fight. That's why I let them down and I apologize."
Leaving aside the struggles, the artist says that fans "deserve,quot; to hear an explanation of his performance and insists that he and the rest of Maroon 5 He believes that the festival is a "prestigious and surprising,quot; event to participate. Tonight, the band will resume their tour of South America and he promises that they will "completely destroy,quot; the next show.
Many expect Adam's prediction to come true, especially after the impression he made last night.
Some fans apologize for going on stage at least 15 minutes late, forcing TV presenters Maria Luisa Godoy Y Martin Càracamo "Complete for minutes that became eternal for those present," Chilean media CHV News reported.
Then, when the artist and the band began their performance, which the crowd sang, they were dismayed to hear Levine say, "Well, if you want to do my job, go ahead."
Since the show, speculation about the artist's attitude has continued. Chilean actress and singer, Denise Rosenthal, who also acted, ignited widespread outrage when he claimed that Levine "asked that no one look him in the face (and) turn to the wall,quot; when he was in his presence. The alleged cheep Since then it has been eliminated.
But, as Adam said in his apology, "he was not our best last night and all I can say is that I'm so sorry."
