Adam Levine addresses the non-professional concert of Maroon 5 in Chile

Adam LevineHe apologizes to Chilean fans after he and Maroon 5He delivered what some called a "mediocre,quot; performance on Thursday night.

The band's name began to be a trend on Thursday night when fans from South America expressed their dissatisfaction with Levine's less stellar concert at the Viña del Mar festival, which was televised. In addition, according to the BBC, many viewers were disappointed by Levine's perceived attitude towards the crowd, aptly dubbed The Monster due to his tendency to boo musicians off stage.

However, Levine admits that he did not give fans the concert they expected. "To be totally frank, there were some things that stopped me last night and I let them get close to me. And it impacted how I was behaving on stage, which is not professional and I apologize for that," he says in a statement in his story. Instagram .

He continues: "I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really for me to mask the fight. That's why I let them down and I apologize."