A wonderful grandson is terrible at the table – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Recently we have met with our son's son after 10 years. He is 13 years old, is charming, behaves well and is intelligent.

However, unfortunately, he has terrible table manners.

We went to a restaurant and it soon became clear that he had never been shown how to use a knife, a napkin, etc.

I didn't want to be critical, so I tried to say things like: "I find it easier to cut the food if I hold the knife this way,quot; or "I put the napkin in my lap so I can clean my mouth." , "- that kind of thing.

This was met with a blank stare and the behavior resumed.

It won't be possible to talk to your mother about it, and again, I don't want to be critical.

How can I teach table manners, apart from modeling good behavior?

– Educated grandmother

Dear Mannerly: You just met this guy. From this I deduce that there has been substantial agitation in his life, perhaps a separation from the parents and possibly a change of custody.

If his father is at the scene, it would be logical to talk to him about it. It can be assumed that he has eaten mainly directly from fast food bags.

However, he would not present it as a frontline concern, since the whole family is adjusting to the reappearance of his grandson, he must intervene with care and kindness in his life.

Teenagers are sensitive and tender creatures, with an acute awareness of being judged by others, and are surrounded by conflicting and confusing messages about how they should behave.

For now, do not correct, insinuate, push or use body language to convey your disapproval.

You want to be the people in your life who accept him completely, right now, just as he is. When you feel more comfortable, you will relax and begin to observe how they behave, and over time you can model and offer kind instruction.

An excellent way to introduce table manners is to involve him in preparing a meal. All teenagers should know how to make a stack of tasty pancakes.

Show him how to set the table. And then sit down and eat together.

Dear Amy: My boyfriend has become accustomed to using birthdays and holidays as an opportunity to improve his own lifestyle, under the guise of generous gifts.

After buying the last updated laptop, he gave me his used laptop for Christmas. (He spent money cleaning it).

For my last birthday, he took the opportunity to update his own diving equipment and gave me his used equipment.

The point is that I am not a diver, and my current laptop is perfectly suited for my needs (the one he gave me is much less portable).

It bothers me if I politely reject these gifts, so these items really only take up valuable closet space at this time.

Am I ungrateful or am I justified by feeling a little trapped in an ungrateful receiver position?

Nor can I understand why exactly this bothers me, and it seems witty to pretend enthusiasm while I take the gifts to the closet.

Your reaction?

– Gift horse

Dear gift horse: This bothers you because it is annoying.

There is nothing wrong with giving a loved one a refurbished, used, vintage, second-hand gift (in my opinion), as long as the item is of a personal, desired or requested nature, and not the direct descendant of! donor improvement!

(I'm talking about you: unwanted, unloved and unused diving equipment!)

You must convey to your boy: “Honey, if you want to give yourself new things, good for you! But I don't want your discards. In the future, you must sell the things you don't want and use the profits as you wish. "

You may be able to take this point home the next time you update your phone. Wrap the old man and introduce him to his boy.

He could say, "Thank you, honey, but I don't need this. I don't want it. I already have one!

And you can say, "Exactly."

Dear Amy: Thank you for your empathic response to "Survivor," the battered person who wanted to face a childhood stalker, years later.

You wrote: "Revenge does not calm anger; it fuels it."

In other words: revenge is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.

– Beth

Dear Beth: Yes! This profound statement sounds so true.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)