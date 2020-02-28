A wonderful grandson is terrible at the table – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Recently we have met with our son's son after 10 years. He is 13 years old, is charming, behaves well and is intelligent.

However, unfortunately, he has terrible table manners.

We went to a restaurant and it soon became clear that he had never been shown how to use a knife, a napkin, etc.

I didn't want to be critical, so I tried to say things like: "I find it easier to cut the food if I hold the knife this way,quot; or "I put the napkin in my lap so I can clean my mouth." , "- that kind of thing.

This was met with a blank stare and the behavior resumed.

It won't be possible to talk to your mother about it, and again, I don't want to be critical.

How can I teach table manners, apart from modeling good behavior?

– Educated grandmother

Dear Mannerly: You just met this guy. From this I deduce that there has been substantial agitation in his life, perhaps a separation from the parents and possibly a change of custody.

If his father is at the scene, it would be logical to talk to him about it. It can be assumed that he has eaten mainly directly from fast food bags.

However, he would not present it as a frontline concern, since the whole family is adjusting to the reappearance of his grandson, he must intervene with care and kindness in his life.

