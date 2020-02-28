A TechFest Campus Party; Plus Super Tuesday and Beyond – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLc077fb4d52513a9c49f5db8ac7e9ffb411% %MINIFYHTMLc077fb4d52513a9c49f5db8ac7e9ffb412%

Detroit will host thousands of technicians and geeks around the world this summer when TechFest Campus Party arrives in Motor City.

It is the first time that the mega technical festival is held in North America.

%MINIFYHTMLc077fb4d52513a9c49f5db8ac7e9ffb413% %MINIFYHTMLc077fb4d52513a9c49f5db8ac7e9ffb414%

Claude Molinari, General Manager of the TCF Center, where the event will take place from August 20 to 22, along with Robert Magee, Executive Director of the Detroit Engineering Society, appear with Up News Info 62 MICHIGAN ISSUES Lead producer / presenter Carol Cain will talk about her efforts to bring the event to Michigan.

%MINIFYHTMLc077fb4d52513a9c49f5db8ac7e9ffb415% %MINIFYHTMLc077fb4d52513a9c49f5db8ac7e9ffb416%

It is expected to attract thousands of young adults from around the world, as well as technology CEOs, those involved in STEM, artificial intelligence, mobility and more.

Then, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Salvador Salort-Pons, Director of the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Charlie Beckham, Municipal Consultant, appear with Cain at the round table to discuss the last of the presidential race while preparing for Super Tuesday of this week.

They also talk about the Michigan primary celebration on March 10.

Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will also vote on a ballot proposal asking them to extend the 0.2 million property tax collected in 2012 for the DIA.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Up News Info 62