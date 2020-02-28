A new survey shows Bernie Sanders leading Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts

A new poll published on Friday shows that Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic presidential race in Senator Elizabeth Warren's home state less than a week after her primary election.

According to the WBUR / MassINC poll, Sanders is the choice of 25 percent of the likely Democratic primary voters in Massachusetts, followed by Warren with 17 percent. Pete Buttigieg and Medford native Michael Bloomberg followed him with 14 percent and 13 percent support, respectively, with Joe Biden in fifth place with 9 percent.

The poll surveyed 426 likely voters from Sunday to Wednesday, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Previous surveys published last week showed a neck-to-neck race in Massachusetts. And although the leadership of the Vermont senator is still within the margin of error of the WBUR poll, the results possibly foreshadow a heavy blow for Warren next Tuesday, while her progressive rival's campaign marks Massachusetts.

Sanders is scheduled to appear at a rally on Friday night in Springfield, followed by a rally on Saturday in Boston. His campaign also bought television advertising, opened several offices and launched massive scrutiny efforts throughout the state. Sanders even intervened in a local debate on the Suffolk Downs remodeling project on Thursday.

According to the WBUR poll, its strength in the state is driven by younger voters, with 47 percent support between the ages of 18 to 44; Warren was second with 16 percent, and no one else broke two digits.

Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group, warned that "numbers can change very quickly."

"Think of New Hampshire, where we saw 50 percent of the voters in the Democratic primary that were decided in recent days," Koczela told WBUR.

That said, polls in other major Super Tuesday states, such as California and Texas, have also recently shown Sanders an advantage. A recent survey even showed him competitive in Minnesota, the home state of the 2020 candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar.