A Chinese destroyer fired a laser against the Poseidon aircraft of the US Navy. UU. – Defense Blog

A destroyer of the Navy of the People's Republic of China (PRC) 161 fired a weapon-grade laser at a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft of the US Navy. UU.

The incident took place on February 17 in the Philippine Sea, about 380 miles west of Guam, while the P-8A Poseidon crew was "operating in international airspace in accordance with international norms and regulations," according to A recent press release from the service.

The laser could not be seen by a human eye, but it was captured by sensors on the plane.

"Weapon grade lasers could cause serious damage to the air crew and sailors, as well as to ship and aircraft systems," Pacific Fleet said in the statement.

The P-8A is assigned to VP-45, based in Jacksonville, Florida, and is deployed forward to the Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squad performs routine operations, maritime patrol and reconnaissance in the area of ​​operations of the seventh U.S. fleet. UU.

U.S. Navy planes UU. They fly regularly in the Philippine Sea and have done so for many years. Airplanes and ships of the US Navy UU. They will continue to fly, navigate and operate where permitted by international law.

The seventh fleet of the USA UU. It is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other allies and partners of the maritime nation, the US Navy. UU. It has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than a century, providing credible and ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflicts.