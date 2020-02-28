A Canadian billionaire, a Caribbean fief and an international rape case

When I received a call from a colleague in New York asking what I knew about Peter Nygard, my answer was: nothing.
I had never heard of the billionaire, or the fashion empire he had built.
I was about to receive an intensive course. What began as a brief research assignment to help Kim Barker with his story became a long and full-time job for both of us, as well as for Grace Ashford, a researcher at The Times.
Last week we published Our investigation, which details how the ugly dispute that Mr. Nygard had waged against Louis Bacon, his billionaire neighbor in the Bahamas, had led to a lawsuit, with 10 women accusing Mr. Nygard of rape. We also unearthed a pattern of complaints of sexual assault and harassment against Mr. Nygard that preceded the fight, dating back 40 years.
Mr. Nygard posed as Hugh Hefner of Canada, traveling with a retinue of young women who described themselves as paid brides, installing a strip post on his private jet and once stating that his attempt at celibacy was " the worst 20 minutes of my life. " "
Now 78, he has always maintained that the sex he has is consensual.
Although most of the accusers were in the Bahamas, where Mr. Nygard was a resident and spent much of his time, I began my investigation in Winnipeg. That's where Mr. Nygard grew up, since he emigrated to Canada from Finland as a child, and where he founded his company, Nygard International.
In Winnipeg, Mr. Nygard is a well-known name: a local hero from poverty to wealth who employed many city residents and received the key to the city of the mayor. The local tabloid described his daughter Alia's weddings as the "royal wedding,quot; of the city. At one time, there were advertising posters with his image throughout the city, and one at the airport that said: "Peter Nygard welcomes you to Winnipeg."
Interestingly, few people were willing to talk openly about him. They were scared.
The former employees reported silently how Mr. Nygard ran his business as a military unit. Employees were robbed of payment for being even a minute late. There was a "Nygard dictionary,quot; and a Nygard manual in the emails, which banned jokes.
They told stories of Mr. Nygard's volcanic temperament. A former employee showed me videos of him furious and cursing almost breathless.
"My two years at Nygard International were like a service trip in Vietnam," said Timothy Grayson, one of the rare former employees willing to use his name.
They were also afraid of being sued. Mr. Nygard is notoriously litigious and is known to prolong the demands, exhausting the time and money of his adversaries. In 2009, he sued three former employees who he suspected were talking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Those demands are ongoing.
Another employee showed me the "cease and desist,quot; letter she received from Mr. Nygard's lawyer the morning after a former colleague came by her house for a drink. The letter accused her of making "malicious, false and defamatory statements,quot; about Mr. Nygard to her friend. The two assumed that their friend's company phone number was annoying. It was still petrified, a decade later.
Many people closed the door in my face. Others agreed to speak, but only in the background, which means we couldn't publish their names.
Even women who had made themselves public before, filing sexual harassment claims against Mr. Nygard in Winnipeg and accessing interviews with The Winnipeg Free Press in 1996, refused to be identified again. Mr. Nygard had settled for all of them, but maintained his innocence. One told me that he received threatening calls after the articles were published. "It is not part of my life that I want to visit again," he said.
The fear we heard from former employees made us redouble our efforts to build trust and persuade some to go on the record. When we published our article, we had spoken with more than 270 people, some of them more than a dozen times.
Two days after the publication of our history, the unimaginable happened: F.B.I. He raided Mr. Nygard's house in Los Angeles and the New York office, as a result of a secret investigation by a working group investigating child exploitation for several months.
As a result, Dillard & # 39; s, an important US department store chain, announced that it would no longer carry its line. Mr. Nygard said he would resign as president of the private company he had created for 50 years.
Mr. Nygard has not been charged with anything and maintains his innocence. A spokesman, Ken Frydman, said Mr. Nygard expected his name to be erased. He accused his enemy, Mr. Bacon, of being behind the raids.
Correction
Although it was never determined who killed a police officer during the uprising in Oka, Quebec in 1990, last week's bulletin also incorrectly reported that this was the case of the 1995 murder of Dudley George, an indigenous protester involved in an occupation in Ipperwash, Ontario In 1997, the provincial police sergeant of Ontario. Kenneth Deane was convicted of criminal negligence that caused death in connection with Mr. George's shooting.
The Trans Canada and Around The Times sections this week were compiled by Ian Austen, a Canadian correspondent.
Trans Canada
-
Nearly one million Syrians have been expelled from their homes and live in makeshift accommodations as a result of a bombing campaign led by President Bashar al-Assad. Here are the words of Ahmad Yassin Leila, a refugee whose 18-month-old daughter froze to death: “I dream of being hot. I just want my children to feel warm. I don't want to lose them because of the cold. I don't want anything except a house with windows that avoids cold and wind. "
-
As a health and science reporter for The Times, Donald G. McNeil Jr. has reported several virus outbreaks. Speaking this week with "The Daily," he took advantage of that experience to paint a chilling image of how serious the coronavirus situation could be.
How are we doing?
We are eager to have your opinion on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected]
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.