A Canadian billionaire, a Caribbean fief and an international rape case

Interestingly, few people were willing to talk openly about him. They were scared.

The former employees reported silently how Mr. Nygard ran his business as a military unit. Employees were robbed of payment for being even a minute late. There was a "Nygard dictionary,quot; and a Nygard manual in the emails, which banned jokes.

They told stories of Mr. Nygard's volcanic temperament. A former employee showed me videos of him furious and cursing almost breathless.

"My two years at Nygard International were like a service trip in Vietnam," said Timothy Grayson, one of the rare former employees willing to use his name.

They were also afraid of being sued. Mr. Nygard is notoriously litigious and is known to prolong the demands, exhausting the time and money of his adversaries. In 2009, he sued three former employees who he suspected were talking to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Those demands are ongoing.

Another employee showed me the "cease and desist,quot; letter she received from Mr. Nygard's lawyer the morning after a former colleague came by her house for a drink. The letter accused her of making "malicious, false and defamatory statements,quot; about Mr. Nygard to her friend. The two assumed that their friend's company phone number was annoying. It was still petrified, a decade later.

Many people closed the door in my face. Others agreed to speak, but only in the background, which means we couldn't publish their names.

Even women who had made themselves public before, filing sexual harassment claims against Mr. Nygard in Winnipeg and accessing interviews with The Winnipeg Free Press in 1996, refused to be identified again. Mr. Nygard had settled for all of them, but maintained his innocence. One told me that he received threatening calls after the articles were published. "It is not part of my life that I want to visit again," he said.