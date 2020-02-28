52 books for 52 places

No. 12 Lesotho

‘Chaka’ by Thomas Mofolo

This fictional account of the titular character follows him from birth to his future as a warrior and Zulu king. Published in English in the 1930s, it is considered one of the first important works in Africa.

No. 13 Colorado Springs

In Stephen King's classic horror novel, playwright Jack Torrance moves his family to the idyllic Overlook Hotel, where he is hired as the caretaker and hopes to finish his work. But the hotel has a dark history, and his son, Danny, endowed with supernatural powers, seems to be the only one tuned to the dark forces that surround them.

No. 14 Krakow, Poland

This novel is based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, owner of a factory that could otherwise have been forgotten if it were not for his heroic mission to save as many Jews as he could from the gas chambers during the Holocaust.

No. 15 Jodhpur, India

"Raj,quot; by Gita Mehta

This novel, set in the late 1800s, follows Jaya, a princess who after spending most of her life in Purdah must assume the role of Maharani when her husband dies. “Jaya is a fictional creation. But all the strengths of the book lie in the facts and details of the social environment, incidents and politics, which dominate the characters so that even the central figures of the story have little individuality. "