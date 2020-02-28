52 books for 52 places

The times 52 places to go in 2020 it covers the entire world, from Washington, D.C., to Mount Kenya and Sabah, Malaysia. You may already be buying your plane tickets, or you may not be able to escape soon, but in any case, we recommend the books below, which will help you explore on the floor or from your chair.
No. 1 Washington, D.C.
This novel, which follows an Ethiopian immigrant, Sepha Stephanos, while addressing the capital of the United States, “is about the lively presence of losses, about a man struggling to find traction in his seemingly current life as the owner of a Logan Circle sick. grocery store."
No. 2 British Virgin Islands
After Norman Paperman, a Broadway press agent, suffers a heart attack, he decides to escape the rat race and move to a Caribbean island, planning to buy a hotel. Mischief occurs in this "compulsive and readable,quot; novel with a comic line that moves as fast as a Marx Brothers movie.
No. 3 rurrenabaque, Bolivia
"The fat man of La Paz,quot;, edited by Rosario Santos
The 20 stories in this book explore culture and society in Bolivia over the past 50 years, and include a variety of authors, from the iconic Augusto Céspedes to the newly published English here for the first time.
No. 4 Greenland
"Any man who dares to write a complete novel from a woman's point of view must be cautious. But Mr. Hoeg succeeds," crafting a compelling story about a woman determined to find out who murdered her 6-year-old neighbor. .
No. 5 Kimberley Region, Australia
This book, in which "Winton gives us an aerial view of the situation of humanity and its effect on those with whom we share the planet," is both a memory and a call to arms.
No. 6 step oaks, calif.
"Sideways,quot; by Rex Pickett
A week before Jack plans to marry, he and his friend Miles embarked on a week-long journey through the wine country of Santa Ynez, where they find mishaps and adventures, and reflect on their lives and their friendship.
No. 7 Sicily
‘The leopard, by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa
This novel, about the decline of a family of Sicilian aristocrats, is the "key to Sicily."
No. 8 Salzburg, Austria
"Amadeus,quot; by Peter Shaffer
This work is "a freely imagined account of the venomous relationship of Viennese court composer Antonio Salieri with the musical prodigy of the time, that is, a Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,quot;.
No. 9 Tokyo
"Strange time in Tokyo,quot;, by Hiromi Kawakami
A casual meeting between Tsukiko and her former high school teacher, 30 years older than her, becomes romantic in this moving portrait of modern Japan.
No. 10 caesarean section, Israel
‘Limassol’ by Yishai Sarid
The professional determination of an Israeli secret agent is put to the test when an undercover mission – to make friends with an Israeli writer with ties to a Palestinian terrorist leader – is complicated by new allegiances.
No. 11 national parks, china
In this book, a biologist focused on wild animals recounts his observations on the Tibetan plateau. Schaller spent several months a year for decades observing the kiang, the wild yak and the chiru, following an approach based on the belief that natural history "must be learned on the ground, asking questions, observing, listening, taking notes and dirtying the boots,quot;. "
No. 12 Lesotho
‘Chaka’ by Thomas Mofolo
This fictional account of the titular character follows him from birth to his future as a warrior and Zulu king. Published in English in the 1930s, it is considered one of the first important works in Africa.
No. 13 Colorado Springs
‘The Shining by Stephen King
In Stephen King's classic horror novel, playwright Jack Torrance moves his family to the idyllic Overlook Hotel, where he is hired as the caretaker and hopes to finish his work. But the hotel has a dark history, and his son, Danny, endowed with supernatural powers, seems to be the only one tuned to the dark forces that surround them.
No. 14 Krakow, Poland
This novel is based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, owner of a factory that could otherwise have been forgotten if it were not for his heroic mission to save as many Jews as he could from the gas chambers during the Holocaust.
No. 15 Jodhpur, India
"Raj,quot; by Gita Mehta
This novel, set in the late 1800s, follows Jaya, a princess who after spending most of her life in Purdah must assume the role of Maharani when her husband dies. “Jaya is a fictional creation. But all the strengths of the book lie in the facts and details of the social environment, incidents and politics, which dominate the characters so that even the central figures of the story have little individuality. "
No. 16 Western Sweden
"Sun and shadow,quot; by Åke Edwardson
This book, the first in a series of five, introduces readers to Erik Winter, Sweden's youngest chief inspector, while trying to solve a double murder.
No. 17 Egypt
In this novel, which tells three summers marked by political unrest in the life of an anonymous narrator, Cairo becomes a character. "The Rashidi offers a sharply perceptive and judiciously accurate portrait of the complex culture of Egypt."
No. 18 La Paz, Mexico
‘The Pearl by John Steinbeck
This novel is a parable about the price of success. Follow Kino, who makes a living as a pearl diver, but one day he finds a pearl the size of a seagull's egg, a discovery that exposes him to the greed of those around him.
No. 19 grand isle, the.
Chopin's "great feminist identity and self-awareness novel,quot;, recently relaunched more than a century after its original publication, is the story of the awakening of the protagonist Edna to the oppressive patriarchate in which she lives.
Food Kit No. 20, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
In this "crazy, macabre and violently funny,quot; novel by a science fiction writer from Malaysia, readers present a modern version of Kuala Lumpur where "the supernatural is real, hungry and tries to unionize." Follow Rupert Wong, a mortal who is asked to investigate a murder, placing him at the center of a war between the gods.
No. 21 jevnaker, Norway
Near the age of 70 and established in an isolated rural cabin, Trond reflects on a fateful summer during his teens, when his friend Jon takes him on an adventure that generates a series of losses for both.
No. 22 LAS BAHAMAS
Published posthumously in 1970, this novel follows a summer in the life of an artist named Thomas Hudson, who has settled on the island of Bimini in the Bahamas when his separated children come to visit.
No. 23 Kampot, Cambodia
"The Four Faces,quot; by Han Suyin
This novel, one of Suyin's least known books, takes place at a literary conference in Cambodia during the Cold War, where writers must discuss the merits of neutrality in times of political turmoil. Suyin explores the forces that destabilize the country while telling the stories of a varied cast of characters.
No. 24 Christchurch, New Zealand
This thriller about a blind young man of 16 years who receives the eyes of his late father contains "guts, blood and a bit of S,amp;M,quot;, but also follows the teenager while "exploring his surroundings with a feeling of anxiety and amazement,quot;.
No. 25 Asturias, Spain
‘La Regenta ", by Leopoldo Alas
This classic Spanish novel "is a rich and complex study of life among aristocrats in a small city in northern Spain. But history, a love triangle that leads to a duel of fans, emerges slowly."
No. 26 Haida gwaii, British Columbia
"During my time: Florence Edenshaw Davison, A Woman from Haida," by Margaret B. Blackman
Based on more than 50 hours of interviews, this book chronicles the life of Florence Edenshaw Davison, who came of age when Haida's way of life was at a time of transition in the early 1900s.
No. 27 Austin, Texas
‘The Gay Place, by Billy Lee Brammer
This book, composed of three novels that focus on a character based on Lyndon B. Johnson, is "a superbly controlled work of fiction, its vivid characters, its elegant and wise style, its political and human ideas that naturally grow from its characters instead of being tied crudely over them. "
No. 28 Sabah, Malaysia
A young writer recounts his travels through the forests of Borneo in this "book written with grace and passion,quot; that is so full of "unlikely adventures,quot; that our critic doubted his truthfulness. He read some passages to a friend who had made a similar trip at the same time as Hansen. "He did it," said the friend, "and he did it well."
No. 29 Churchill, Manitoba
When her sister, Elfrieda, tries to commit suicide, Yoli travels to the psychiatric unit where she is hospitalized, and much of the rest of the book worries about whether Elfrieda will try to take her life again. "Such a synopsis would not seem attractive to me if I had not read the book," wrote our review, but found the book "irresistible."
No. 30 Uganda
‘Kintu "by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi
This family saga about the cursed Kintu clan reinvents the country's history since 1750 and has been described as "Ugandan‘ One Hundred Years of Solitude. "
No. 31 Paris
In this novel, a young Turk, Nunu, has just moved to Paris after her mother's death. She meets M., a senior British writer whom she has always admired, and they both develop a complicated relationship that forces Nunu to recognize her past.
No. 32 Lake District, England
In this book, Rebanks, a sheep farmer, claims the Lake District of England “for local farmers who work there, snatching a difficult life from the land – silently taming this field over the centuries, cleaning forests and creating hedges, walls, roads, barns and lanes that define this world. "
No. 33 Tajikistan
This debut novel follows two women as they embark on trips that defy social restrictions and explore "notions of freedom, uprooting,quot; and "dislocation."
No. 34 Antakya, Turkey
This book tells the writer's trip to Antioch, the ancestral name of Antakya, in the hope of following the movements of the early Christians and "writing about faith as an action rather than as a set of beliefs." But when Covington begins to travel across the border to Syria, devastated by war, the story expands to include explorations of violence, faith and history.
No. 35 Leipzig, Germany
Three generations of polar bears tell their stories in this novel, which is "a study of blurred lines: the line between humans and animals, the line between the story of one person (or creature) and that of another, the line between love and exploitation. "
No. 36 Lima, Peru
“This dazzling fantasy – interwoven with a realistic story of an improbable romance – is the tribute of the Peruvian novelist Vargas Llosa to two people who shaped his artistic and personal life during his teens: a Bolivian ascetic who all day, every day , wrote scripts for radio soap operas and the author's aunt Julia.
No. 37 Molise, Italy
In a "street Hemingway,quot; style, Stapinski examines the life of his great-great grandmother Vita, explores a mysterious crime he committed and speculates how his "criminal genes,quot; could have been transmitted.
No. 38 Copenhagen
‘The torso, by Helene Tursten
After an unidentifiable partial torso is washed on a Swedish beach, Detective Inspector Irene Huss must work with her Danish counterparts, who have a similar open case, to solve the mystery.
No. 39 Richmond, go.
‘Cruz del Sur’ by Patricia Cornwell
A Charlotte police chief is taken to Richmond to clear the city's police force, and under intense public scrutiny, she tries to bring order to the city while fighting corruption, scandal and murder.
No. 40 mount Kenya
‘Brideprice ", by J.N. Catanach
Determined to find someone who has witnessed the death of her parents in Mount Kenya, Stephanie Duncan returns 11 years after the tragedy to discover the truth about what happened.
No. 41 Menorca, Spain
This novel, the first of a series, begins in Menorca but extends across continents, since two men who do not match, Lieutenant Jack Aubrey and doctor Stephen Maturin, reach the open sea in the midst of the Napoleonic wars. When writing about revisiting the book, Richard Snow said that "each page shone with humor, sometimes scathing, sometimes wise, and always growing naturally from the situations it illuminated."
No. 42 Oberammergau, Germany
"The reader,quot; by Bernhard Schlink
"This unconventional novel, by a German writer born in 1944, about a high school boy in love with a woman who worked in Auschwitz, jumps national borders and speaks directly to the heart."
No. 43 Plymouth, England
This epic novel "chronicles the construction of a Gothic cathedral, facing the turmoil of 12th-century England, when two ineffective monarchs fought for the throne and the country collapsed in the period called Anarchy."
No. 44 atlantic forest, brazil
This book is based on the work of Elizabeth Bishop to deliver a fictional account of her time in Brazil, evoking exuberant naturalistic descriptions and deepening her adventure with the architect Lota de Macedo Soares.
No. 45 Belle-Île, France
"The Viscount of Bragelonne,quot; by Alexandre Dumas
This sequel to "The Three Musketeers,quot; is so long that it is generally divided into several parts, all full of adventures and displays of courage for Athos, Porthos and Aramis. Dumas was criticized by some for hiring assistants to help with Research and layout. “But if Dumas was a hack, it was a hack with genius. His narration never seems mechanical at all: no assembly line, then or now, could become a narration as cheerful, as eccentric, as maddeningly human as "The Three Musketeers."
No. 46 val d'Aran, Spain
This newspaper begins in 1918, when Pla was a law student in Barcelona and the Spanish flu broke out, forcing him to return to his hometown. It is full of his young reflections, character sketches and observations about life in the region of Catalonia at that time. He returned to him in his 60 years, filling his memories, and "what survives in its pages is a vibrant testimony of the power of words to transcend time."
N ° 47 Mongolia
"The blue sky,quot; by Galsan Tschinag
In this novel, a young boy from Tuvan witnesses the clash between the nomadic lifestyle of his people and the influence of the modern world.
No. 48 Juliana trail, Slovenia
"A day in spring,quot;, by Ciril Kosmač
After the end of World War II, the narrator of this novel returns to his rural town in Slovenia, where he considers the consequences of the war.
No. 49 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
The twin brothers united in the skull and separated at birth, Marion and Shiva Stone are raised separately in the midst of political turmoil in Ethiopia by adoptive parents, and this emotional novel follows them as they pursue a shared passion for medicine and become to join.
50 Transylvanian Alps, Romania
‘The historian, by Elizabeth Kostova
The academic characters of the richly imagined book of Kostova bounce in Europe visiting libraries, monasteries, crypts and villages in search of Dracula's tomb.
51 Urbino, Italy
"The book of the courtier,quot;, by Baldassare Castiglione
This volume of the Renaissance era is "a kind of manual on how to be cool in court that for centuries afterwards it was required to read throughout Europe for all who aspired to a life of power and polishing. "
No. 52 Glacier National Park and whitefish, Mont.
This autobiographical book, which includes two novels and a short story, is based on Maclean's life in Montana at the beginning of the 20th century as the son of a Presbyterian minister who is also a passionate fisherman. It will teach you a lot about Montana, “Where drinking beer doesn't count as drinking, where they don't care if whiskey is very good if they can get strawberry pop for a hunter, and where being acquitted of killing a sheep shepherd is not the same to be innocent. "
