50 Cent Clowns Def Jam Recordings, wants to fill the position of CEO

Playing along with Fiddy's joke, fans of the answers agree with the idea, since one has listed what the rapper wants to do if the hip-hop mogul really takes over the label.

Another day, another trolling. 50 cents He is back again with his online pranks, and recently turned to his Twitter account to joke about taking over as CEO at Def Jam Recordings after Paul Rosenberg's departure.

"I've decided to take the job in Def Jam," the rapper and "Power"The executive producer joked on Thursday, February 27." Someone has to do it, better than me. "

He followed it with a tweet that said: "Wait, let me see what you got first," along with an image of the logo on the label.

50 Cent trolls Def Jam Recordings on Twitter.

Playing along with Fiddy's joke, the fans of the answers were all at the idea. "50 please, make another video game def jam as the second and nothing like an icon. Thank you 50. Unit G," wrote one. As he stepped back, someone tweeted: "You will do nothing but intimidate all the other presidents of the great record labels … I WANT MY MONEY ON MONDAY SO THAT YOUR IM IS FOUND WITH YOUR ARTIST." "

Meanwhile, a fan listed what he wanted Fiddy to do if the hip-hop mogul really took over the company. "FIGHT FOR THE REMAKE OF NY. It's what people deserve. Add new fighters, bring some blood from Detroit," the person demanded.

Fofty's tweets arrive after Rosenberg announced on Friday, February 21 that he resigned from the post of CEO after two years with the label. Explaining that it was too much with everything that was going on, Rosenberg said: "Lucian offered me the opportunity to dream to serve the helm of Def Jam. The experience I had was one of the best and most famous records of the companies of the modern era. they were incredible ".

"I will always be grateful. I learned a lot, but one of the most important things I learned is that my ability to multitask is not without limits," said Rosenberg, who is also EminemThe long-time manager concluded his statement.

Despite the announcement, he will continue with the company while planning to transition to a new role as head of a new joint venture with Universal Music Group and Goliath Records. Roserberg, who previously replaced Steve Bartels after the latter served as CEO of Def Jam from 2013-2017, will also continue his work with Em and Shady Records.