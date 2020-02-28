46-year-old man critical after stabbing – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Detroit.

It happened on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of Birwood.

Police say the suspect and the 46-year-old man were involved in an altercation, when the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene.

The known suspect is described as a 46-year-old black man, dark complexion with missing teeth. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and is armed according to the police.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Second Investigation Unit of the Detroit Police Department Election Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

