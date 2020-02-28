& # 39; Who said I was going to have surgery?! & # 39;

Instagram

Days after she got a violent reaction by making an appointment with a plastic surgeon for a makeover after giving birth, Khloe Kardashian's best friend says her makeover "doesn't require surgery."

Malika Haqq He has broken his silence about his "makeover" plan after pregnancy. Days after being subjected to a violent reaction from trolls online, the best friend of Khloe Kardashian He offered a clarification to his previous announcement that he had made an appointment with a plastic surgeon weeks before giving birth to his first child.

The television personality, whose expiration date is just around the corner, applauded his critics after uploading a photo of his baby underwater on Wednesday, February 26. In response to an Instagram user who told him not to "do that surgery … try to exercise …", she replied, "Where did I say surgery? It didn't happen. There are ways to improve and improve that do not require surgery" .

The 36-year-old man also stated in another comment: "Lol, wait, who said they were going to undergo surgery? I don't need it. I never have boos." He also noted that Dr. Jason Diamond "specializes in the face." She added: "He is so elitist that it would take you 4 months to get an [appointment] with him. Relax, I'm not going to get a face lift. Lol."

Malika found herself under fire after letting out a photo of her posing with the plastic surgeon from list A on her Instagram page on February 25. "I stopped to see my favorite @drjasondiamond and I am completely reserved for my post pregnancy. Makeover," he wrote next to the complement. "I can not wait!" Many quickly assumed that she felt the need to look amazing right after giving birth and was flooded with negative comments.

Before Malika came forward to make things clear, TV presenter Wendy Williams He has come in his defense. "[Haqq] is ashamed of her mother because she is planning to change her mother's image before giving birth. And Instagram people call her spoiled and superficial," she said during the episode on Wednesday, February 26 of her show. "Wow, jealous a lot?"