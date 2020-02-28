& # 39; What do we do now? & # 39 ;: Survivors of the butcher shop in Delhi tell the horror | Asia

New Delhi, India – On the night of February 24, Al-Hind Hospital, located in the narrow and busy lanes of Mustafabad in the northeast of the Indian capital, was overwhelmed by patients.

"At first, we thought that few people should have been injured in the clashes, but soon after we realized that it was as if a disaster had occurred in the area," said Dr. MA Anwar, hospital director.

%MINIFYHTML0d5e5bf729061fb6779c39ba3152b65311% %MINIFYHTML0d5e5bf729061fb6779c39ba3152b65312%

"We were losing count of the injured who were dripping one after another," he told Al Jazeera while taking a round of injured patients in the 15-bed hospital.

Plus:

The hospital has treated more than 600 people injured in the violence unleashed after Hindu nationalists attacked protests against a new discriminatory citizenship law.

Muslims are demanding a reversal of the law that they say is against the secular constitution of India. They fear being relegated to second-class citizens by the Hindu supremacist agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Anwar treats patients (Akash Bhisht / Al Jazeera)

The death toll has increased to 42 people in the worst religious violence that has affected Delhi since 1984, when more than 3,000 members of the Sikh community were killed by a Hindu mafia after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Dr. Anwar says he has not slept more than five hours a day since Monday. He accused the police of inaction and blamed the hate speech by ruling the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kapil Mishra, for the violence.

Mishra warned Muslim protesters on Sunday to reduce sitting in the areas of Jafarabad and Chandbagh or face the anger of their supporters. The next day, a far-right Hindu group became enraged, which caused street battles between communities in parts of northeastern Delhi.

Mosques, shops and houses were set on fire, forcing many people from mixed neighborhoods to move to safer areas. Many journalists were attacked while reporting the facts.

"He (Mishra) said all this in the presence of the police. If the police had taken action against Mishra that same day, so many people would not have died," said Dr. Anwar.

The doctor, assisted by his three brothers, worked all night to make sure that the wounded received the necessary medical assistance. He says the situation got worse the next night, Tuesday, as the number of wounded increased.

"On February 25 … I had not seen anything like it before. Even our doctors and nurses started crying after observing the victims' injuries," he said, adding that most people were brought with a bullet, pellets or stab wounds.

Dr. Anwar says that many of the seriously injured had to be transferred to larger hospitals, but the mafia had blocked the path of the ambulances.

The women in Chandbagh reported how the crowds set fire to the property in their area, forcing them to flee (Akash Bisht / Al Jazeera)

The hospital, located a few meters from the epicenter of violence in the Bhajanpura area, sent distress calls when the wounded arrived.

The ambulances were finally passed by the board of the Superior Court of Delhi after a petition filed by activists.

"Even in war zones, the army creates a safe zone for ambulance passage, but they didn't even allow them here," Dr. Anwar told Al Jazeera.

Most of the people Al Jazeera spoke to in areas affected by violence, including Hindus, blamed Mishra, the leader of the BJP, for disturbing the peace in the region.

"They had been conducting a peaceful protest in Jafrabad since December and no one was injured or burned with a vehicle, and one day after Mishra made these statements, Delhi became a war zone," said Daulat Kumar, a Gokulpuri coach driver.

Meanwhile, the areas affected by the violence such as Karawal Nagar, Khajuri Khas, Seelampur, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park, Jafrabad, Chandbagh, Mustafabad, Gokulpuri and Yamuna Vihar remain tense, and people stay in their homes in the middle of a Strong police presence in the streets. .

A Muslim shrine destroyed by the mafia (Akash Bisht / Al Jazeera)

The smell of burnt tires, vehicles and property persists in the air and people go out to talk to journalists. In one of those neighborhoods in Chandbagh, more than 50 Muslim women surrounded this reporter, sharing their stories and their requests for help.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, Shahana Begum recounted how the mafia set fire to her two tents in Bhajanpura, an area of ​​Hindu majority in front of Mustafabad.

"They told us that our stores had been burned. What do we do now? We invest everything in those stores and now we don't know how to feed our children," Begum told Al Jazeera.

Shagufta, standing near Begum, recounted how she and three other Muslim families had to flee from Gokulpuri after the mafia arrived in her neighborhood.

"Our Hindu neighbors saved us otherwise they would have killed us. We have come to our parents' house because it is safer here," he said. Several other women told similar stories and many of them cried out of fear.

"We don't sleep at night. My little brothers are so scared that they barely speak. What have we done to deserve this? We are also Indians and only protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). We don't allow ourselves violence and yet , they killed many of us, "said Zainab Khan, 19.

While the women were telling their stories, some men who had gathered said that if this is how they (the government) want to treat Muslims, they should give us our own country.

Mohsin Ali, 22, ran a small business that provided generators for marriage functions (Akash Bisht / Al Jazeera)

Upon hearing this, Zainab shouted: "This is our country and we will live and die here. We have also sacrificed for this country and we want to live in peace with the Hindus. None of this ever happened here, why is that after? BJP came to power, we are witnessing these communal tensions. It is the BJP and the police that are responsible for this chaos. "

A few meters away, a Hindu woman, who did not want to be identified, was looking for her bicycle, which she had left after violence broke out on Monday. After 20 minutes of crossing lots of burned bicycles, he found it.

"What wrong did I do? I simply teach young children of all religions. Why did this happen?" she asked, blaming Mishra for irritating people.

"None of this would have happened if he had not delivered that speech. They had blocked the road but had been at peace for more than 70 days. They could have challenged him in court and followed the legal procedure," he told Al Jazeera.

There was a lot of anger among the locals against the police, which they said helped the Mafia attack the Muslims and their property. "(Interior Police) Amit Shah took sides,quot; said Ahmed Khan of Khajuri Khas.

"I was in Delhi when the 1984. riots occurred. It was similar to what happened back then. If the police wanted to, they could have stopped the fighting the first day, but they had clear instructions from above to allow the riots to continue," he said. Khan said.

In the morgue of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Mustakhim Ali is among dozens of people waiting for the body of a family member who died in violence. He wants to perform the last rites of his cousin Mohsin Ali, but the body has not yet been released.

Mohsin Ali, 22, was from Hapur in northern Uttar Pradesh. He ran a small business that provided generators for marriage parties and had come to Delhi for business on Tuesday.

Mustakhim Ali said that when they found the body of his cousin, who married last December, they did not recognize him.

"He had no clothes on his body and his head and face were swollen and covered in blood. It was only after his father identified him that we were sure that our brother had died," Mustakhim Ali said.

"What kind of society do we live in, where people are being killed because of their religion under police surveillance. My brother worked hard day and night to establish his business. Little did he know he would meet his end so brutally." God will never forgive those who killed him. "