& # 39; The Amazing Race & # 39; stops production of season 33 due to coronavirus concerns

%MINIFYHTMLa3006ff6af1d0e19a3d3f0b8bd4ff1e311% %MINIFYHTMLa3006ff6af1d0e19a3d3f0b8bd4ff1e312%

The CBS global script-free competition series is the latest production affected by the respiratory virus, as many musicians cancel their upcoming concerts.

Up News Info –

"The amazing career"has been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. In a statement on Friday, February 28, CBS program production announced that it has taken" the precautionary measure to temporarily suspend production "in the next season 33 due to" major concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus. "

"All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home," a CBS spokesman said in a statement. "At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team that travels with them has contracted the virus or has shown symptoms, and we have no knowledge of anyone being exposed to it."

%MINIFYHTMLa3006ff6af1d0e19a3d3f0b8bd4ff1e313% %MINIFYHTMLa3006ff6af1d0e19a3d3f0b8bd4ff1e314%

The statement continued: "As a precaution, everyone involved in the program will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and welfare of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."

%MINIFYHTMLa3006ff6af1d0e19a3d3f0b8bd4ff1e315% %MINIFYHTMLa3006ff6af1d0e19a3d3f0b8bd4ff1e316%

Although it has not yet been announced, season 33 of the world series of script-free competition is reported to have only a couple of weeks of production. According to Variety, they had filmed three episodes until the moment when the contestants went to England and Scotland before the production was suspended.

CBS has not set a new production start date for season 33. Meanwhile, production has completely filmed season 32 although they have not announced the release date.

"The Amazing Race" marks the latest production affected by the respiratory virus that was first found in Wuhan, China. Disney & # 39; s "Mulan"and the new James Bond movie"No time to die"He decided to cancel his premieres in China. Italian premieres of several upcoming films may also be postponed in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus with some musicians, including BTS (Bangtan boys) Y Green Day, canceling their upcoming concerts in several countries.