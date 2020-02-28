& # 39; Slightly wrong & # 39; Pope Francis postpones all official audiences | Italy news

%MINIFYHTML36a38eba516b5d74f2d3291a458b8fbe11% %MINIFYHTML36a38eba516b5d74f2d3291a458b8fbe12%

Pope Francis is still "slightly ill,quot; and has postponed all official audiences for Friday, but is working from his residence.

In a statement, the Vatican did not specify what the 83-year-old pope suffered from.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML36a38eba516b5d74f2d3291a458b8fbe13% %MINIFYHTML36a38eba516b5d74f2d3291a458b8fbe14%

In his general audience on Wednesday, he seemed to have a cold and spoke in a slightly hoarse voice, and coughed during an evening service on Ash Wednesday in a church in Rome, his last appearance outside the Vatican.

%MINIFYHTML36a38eba516b5d74f2d3291a458b8fbe15% %MINIFYHTML36a38eba516b5d74f2d3291a458b8fbe16%

The spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the Pope had said the morning mass as usual, in the chapel of the guest house of Santa Marta where he lives, and greeted the attendees.

"But he thought it was better to postpone the official public today. The meetings scheduled to be held in Santa Marta will be held regularly," Bruni said.

On Friday morning, he should have received executives from Microsoft, IBM and other technology companies.

His speech from the Apostolic Palace was transmitted to the participants of a conference in Rome on ethics in Artificial Intelligence.

At the conference, Microsoft, IBM, the Vatican and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) signed a memorandum of understanding on AI.

The Pope generally spends the morning giving speeches to groups and meeting with heads of state in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican.

Unlike the previous popes, he chose not to live in his spacious papal apartments and opted for simple rooms in Santa Marta, where he spends the rest of the day working mainly on Church affairs.

On Thursday he canceled a visit to a basilica in Rome.

Pope Francis is missing a part of a lung. He was eliminated when he was just over 20 years old in his native Buenos Aires after suffering tuberculosis.

He also suffers some pain in the legs due to sciatica, so he undergoes regular physiotherapy and explains his occasional difficulty climbing stairs. But in general he is in good health.