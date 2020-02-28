& # 39; Message is clear & # 39 ;: China imprisons Hong Kong publisher Gui Minhai | China news

%MINIFYHTML5e6a3e6751f7048dfd4a0f09546b97c111% %MINIFYHTML5e6a3e6751f7048dfd4a0f09546b97c112%

Hong Kong, China – For seven months last year, millions of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong to reject the proposed legislation that would annul the independent judiciary in semi-autonomous Chinese territory by allowing extradition of accused individuals to be tried in mainland China.

His fears appeared well founded after Gui Minhai, author, editor and former resident, was sentenced last Monday to 10 years in prison.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML5e6a3e6751f7048dfd4a0f09546b97c113% %MINIFYHTML5e6a3e6751f7048dfd4a0f09546b97c114%

He was convicted, during a closed-door hearing, for "providing intelligence abroad,quot; after his extraordinary delivery to the continent from Thailand almost five years ago.

%MINIFYHTML5e6a3e6751f7048dfd4a0f09546b97c115% %MINIFYHTML5e6a3e6751f7048dfd4a0f09546b97c116%

The verdict came when China is worried about containing the coronavirus outbreak.

"Beijing has been taking draconian measures against public intellectuals, taking advantage of this atmosphere of fear to deal with members of civil society when the attention of most people is focused on fighting the outbreak," said Willy Lam, a veteran commentator of Chinese politics and a senior member at The Jamestown Foundation in Washington, he told Al Jazeera.

"In a time of national emergency, when parts of China have fallen under virtual martial law, the authorities think they can do whatever they want."

Diplomatic tug of war

Although Gui is not the first bookseller facing prison in mainland China, over the years his case has become a diplomatic tug of war between Beijing and Stockholm because he is a Swedish citizen.

In Stockholm, the commotion and protest over the sentence have led to a lot of doubts about the best way to continue pressing for his release.

"People feel that silent diplomacy did not work and that, in hindsight, their case should have intensified to the EU from the beginning," said Magnus Fiskesjo, a Gui acquaintance and Swedish scholar in the United States who has been attracting worldwide attention. towards The case from the beginning.

"We treat this too much as a consular case, not as a political case, and we diminish the importance of this case," added Fiskesjo, who met Gui in the mid-1980s when he was a diplomat sent to Beijing.

Contrary to Beijing's claim that Gui renounced his foreign citizenship and, therefore, all consular access rights, Fiskesjo said that the judicial testimony of the consulate staff in China shows that Gui renewed his Swedish passport and card National identification between the end of 2017 and mid-2018.

While the campaign for his freedom continues, the hard sentence was undoubtedly the last nail in the coffin of an animated chapter in the Hong Kong publishing industry.

Protected under the constitution of the city, Gui and many others were doing energetic business with a more popular genre among the hordes of continental tourists: revealing shots about China's leadership, banned just across the border.

Juicy Factoids

Exciting titles on Chinese politics produced by Gui's publishing house and its competitors not only aroused people's appetite for the juicy factoids behind the scenes of the opaque dictatorship, but also offered Chinese observers a window to the struggles intellectual politics and debates in Beijing.

However, the repression began shortly after President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013.

In 2014, just when a Hong Kong-based editor was about to publish a politically sensitive title, he was convicted of smuggling and tax evasion in mainland China and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In October 2015, Gui retired to the Thai tourist city of Pattaya to write, under a pseudonym, because he knew that his works had disheveled the feathers at the highest levels of power in his native China.

Only a few days before he returned to Hong Kong, where his suburban department was being renovated, he disappeared, like his four colleagues, only to reappear in mainland China giving confessions on state television.

One of them, the store manager Lam Wing Kee, was released by the authorities after promising that he would give them the full list of authors and customers of the bookstore. Instead, he talked about serial kidnappings and his own detention.

After attending the first marches of anti-extradition bills last June, Lam moved to the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, and is preparing to open a bookstore there next month.

Although Gui was the only one of the five who faced jail, the damage to publishing operations in Hong Kong was complete.

"The impact is devastating and the message is clear: if you cross the line, both your business and you will be ruined," said Bruce Lui, senior professor at the Baptist University of Hong Kong. "No one can afford to take that risk."

Although Hong Kong protesters managed to force their government to scrap the extradition bill, Gui's ruling made it clear that Beijing will not accept any compromise.

"With this ruling, Beijing again renews its support for extraditions for all those who pose a threat to national security," said Lam. "This foreshadows something even more sinister."