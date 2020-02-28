& # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Alum Chad Johnson receives a police visit after a suicide publication

%MINIFYHTML58d4d56ca02cebdb27d33de2c6e6aefd11% %MINIFYHTML58d4d56ca02cebdb27d33de2c6e6aefd12%

The former contestant of & # 39; Bachelor in Paradise & # 39; publishes an alarming photo that causes a call to the police, who performs a welfare check on him, after his arrest for alleged domestic abuse.

"High school"alum Chad Johnson He received a visit from the police amid his accusations of domestic abuse. The reality star was visited by police at his home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday, February 28 after he published a photo that hinted at a suicidal thought.

The season 12 contestant of the ABC dating series aroused concerns after he shared on Instagram Stories an image of a rope, which was apparently tied to a door, along with a title that said: "It will be fine." According to TMZ, Chad's friend saw the photo now deleted and called the local police, since he could not communicate with the 32-year-old at the same time he published the photo.

Chad Johnson aroused concern after posting an alarming photo.

Then, the police ran to Chad's house and performed a welfare check. After having a conversation with the ex "Bachelor in Paradise"Contestant, the police determined that it was not a threat to himself or others.

Chad's alarming post came a few days after he was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend Annalize Mishler. He allegedly turned physical and Annalize shared a video on Sunday, showing a hole in the wall where he was reportedly hit. Another video also showed Chad supposedly "screaming" outside his door and trying to enter. Chad was booked for serious crimes of domestic violence and robbery when police found visible red marks on Annalize's face.

On Thursday, Chad took Instagram to share his version of the story. In a video, he denied the accusations of domestic violence. "I have never helped a woman at any time in my life," he said. He blamed the incident for a "great relapse" in his drinking habits. He explained: "I promised myself and my girlfriend that I would not drink anymore, and as most of you know, that has been a problem in my life. Every time I drink, I don't act well."