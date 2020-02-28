3-0 Rochdale ports

Portsmouth, who was pursuing the promotion, won 10 straight at home wins, with a 3-0 victory over Rochdale when they saw them climb to third place on the Sky Bet League One table.

Foster applicants set aside Fratton Park visitors with goals from Ryan Williams, Steve Seddon and Christian Burgess.

Pompey broke the deadlock in the halftime blow. Ronan Curtis crossed from the left to find Burgess's head and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could only stop at Williams's feet, who crashed home from close range.

Nine minutes after the restart, Ian Henderson was close to equalizing when his 25-yard effort hit the angle of the post and the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Alex Bass then tipped Matty Lund's header over the bar when the visitors again threatened a draw.

However, the Seddon substitute gave the hosts a break in the 78th minute when he drove home an excellent shot for the first time from outside the area.

With six minutes remaining, Burgess put a flattering glow on the victory by throwing a free kick from Seddon.

The result leaves Portsmouth third in the table, two points behind the first two. Rochdale stays in 19.