29-year-old woman sentenced to 51 years of life in prison after killing 3 students in DUI accident – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 29-year-old San Clemente woman was sentenced Thursday to 51 years of life imprisonment for a DUI accident in Huntington Beach that killed three Las Vegas students who visited spring break.

On October 1, Bani Marcela Duarte was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and a single charge of driving under the influence of alcohol that causes bodily injury, for her role in the accident on March 29, 2018.

%MINIFYHTML3a7685b6fab908efc622092e333fb5f511% %MINIFYHTML3a7685b6fab908efc622092e333fb5f512%

The other driver, Brooke Hawley, 17, and passengers Dylan Mack, 18, and Albert Rossi, 17, died in the accident.

Another teenager, Alexis Vargas, suffered second degree burns on one arm and was taken to a hospital.

The accident was reported at 1:08 a.m., near Magnolia Street, and closed a part of PCH, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

According to Deputy District Attorney Dan Feldman, Duarte "consumed an unfathomable amount of alcohol,quot; in several bars in Orange County the night of the accident.

Witnesses spoke by phone with police when the white Hyundai Sonata of Duarte crashed into a red Toyota Camry that stopped in a red light. The car burst into flames from the impact of the crash.

"We lost such a bright and beautiful girl, and in the process, we all lost ourselves," Hawley's mother, Rhonda, said during Thursday's sentencing hearing.

Hawley was the designated driver the night of the accident, according to his family. The parents of the honor student said soccer coaches were looking for her for college.

"I never had to say goodbye to my daughter," said her father, Aaron Hawley. "His body was horribly burned."

Rossi's father, also called Albert, compared his son's death to his combat experience in Vietnam saying: "Vietnam was a living hell, but it was a walk in the park compared to this." He said he suffered a heart attack after the death of his son.

According to Feldman, Duarte's blood alcohol level was 0.28%, more than triple the legal limit.

(© Copyright 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report).