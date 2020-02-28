$ 25K is offered to find the gunman who killed mother and son in Carson in 2016 – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News $ 25K is offered to find the gunman who killed mother and...

$ 25K is offered to find the gunman who killed mother and son in Carson in 2016

CARSON (CBSLA) – February 27 marked the anniversary of a double loss for a Carson family.

Michele Love and her son Jordan were killed in 2016 and the police are still trying to find out who is responsible.

Loved ones threw balloons in his honor on Thursday outside the house where the couple was shot dead.

The Carson station of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department tweeted that "when our community hurts, it hurts us too."

A reward of $ 25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

