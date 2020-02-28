$ 25K is offered to find the gunman who killed mother and son in Carson in 2016 – Up News Info Los Angeles

CARSON (CBSLA) – February 27 marked the anniversary of a double loss for a Carson family.

Michele Love and her son Jordan were killed in 2016 and the police are still trying to find out who is responsible.

If you have information, we recommend that you introduce yourself.

Loved ones threw balloons in his honor on Thursday outside the house where the couple was shot dead.

The Carson station of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department tweeted that "when our community hurts, it hurts us too."

When our community hurts, we also hurt. Today we are with Love Family and Friends in memory of the murder victims Michele-Kelly and Jordan Love. The mother and son were killed in a shooting in front of their house just before midnight on February 27, 2016. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mj9LRAuJ28 – LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) February 28, 2020

A reward of $ 25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.