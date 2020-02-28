2 accused of alleged attack on mother and daughter for speaking Spanish

Two Revere women now face charges in the alleged attack about a mother and her teenage daughter because they spoke Spanish while they were in Maverick Square, East Boston, on February 15.

Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, 25, is being charged with two counts of assault and assault, both misdemeanors, two counts of violation of constitutional rights with bodily injury, both serious crimes, and a felony of assault and assault with a weapon Dangerous: footwear. Stephanie M. Armstrong, 25, is being charged with two counts of assault and assault, both misdemeanors, and two counts of violation of constitutional rights with bodily injury, both serious crimes.

The defendants are scheduled to appear at the East Boston Court on March 9, according to a Press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

"My office asked the Civil Rights Unit of the Boston Police Department to investigate this matter," District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement. “The increase in hate crimes is completely unacceptable. I take these accusations very seriously and personally I will monitor this case at every step. "

The attack, which was captured on video, allegedly occurred without provocation, authorities said. At a recent press conference during which he asked the police to prosecute the case, the 46-year-old mother, identified simply as Ms. Vasquez, said she and her 15-year-old daughter had just had dinner when the alleged incident occurred . .

"My daughter and I were attacked, beaten, kicked and bitten by two white women," Vasquez said at the time. Vásquez's comments were translated from Spanish to English during the conference. "When they beat us, they shouted:" This is America, they speak English. "

The mother and daughter received medical treatment. The defendants allegedly told police they "had been drinking and behaving belligerently," according to the statement.

Rollins condemned the attack.

"There is no place for hatred or intolerance in Suffolk County," he said in the statement. “The sense of right and privilege that these defendants must have felt in pronouncing these words of hate and racism, and then physically attacking a mother and her son for laughing and speaking Spanish, is outrageous and reprehensible.

"In Suffolk County we respect and protect everyone, regardless of the God you love, who you love, how you identify yourself, the language you speak, your immigration status or your physical and mental abilities," Rollins said. “Everyone is welcome here. All are worthy of dignity and respect. Everyone deserves to feel safe. "