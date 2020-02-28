141 suicide prevention coins submitted to the Scott County Sheriff's Office – Up News Info

A couple from southern Minnesota have submitted 141 suicide prevention coins to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Pete and Renae Shutrop of Helena Township say they felt compelled to show their support to the men and women who guard the community in southern Minnesota.

%MINIFYHTML398d8aace7c27f0a08124f763c31611a11% %MINIFYHTML398d8aace7c27f0a08124f763c31611a12%

"We hope that these currencies and the support offered by the Wrestling4Life group will give the deputies who carry these other tools to help them face the challenges they and their families face each day because they decided to wear the uniform," Pete said. He told the media.

His campaign hopes to save the life of lifeguards through the Wrestling4Life program. Each deputy, corrections officer and dispatcher will receive one of the coins, which presents the telephone number of an anonymous suicide prevention hotline that specifically handles trauma and other problems that affect first responders.

The Wrestling4Life program was initiated by Carol Castle of Coon Rapids, in memory of her son Maury, a Maple Grove firefighter who died by suicide in 2017. Read more here.

Click here for more information about the Life Coin program.