13 explosive products worth every penny

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

When it comes to the perfect blowout, we will leave. But unfortunately, it is not something we can do every time our hair needs to be washed. The good news is that you can achieve a similar appearance at home if you have the right products and tools, and for a fraction of the cost.

%MINIFYHTMLccf52c4393d2f270d67a32c043730c4213% %MINIFYHTMLccf52c4393d2f270d67a32c043730c4214%

So what products and tools should you use at home for a blowout worthy of a salon? Check out our recommendations below!