13 explosive products worth every penny

When it comes to the perfect blowout, we will leave. But unfortunately, it is not something we can do every time our hair needs to be washed. The good news is that you can achieve a similar appearance at home if you have the right products and tools, and for a fraction of the cost.
So what products and tools should you use at home for a blowout worthy of a salon? Check out our recommendations below!
Blown Balm R + Co Park Ave
Start with a styling balm that helps protect your hair from heat damage. This R + Co does not leave any sticky or greasy residue.
Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray
Spray this light mist on your damp hair to accelerate drying time and nourish your tips. It helps to soften your hair and gives it body and shine.
Drybar Velvet Hammer Moisturizing Control Cream
This control moisturizer is ideal for thick and thick hair. Hydrate and soften your strands if you apply it to damp hair before drying it.
THREEmmé Heat Protection Spray
This cult favorite heat protector spray is super affordable and has never disappointed us. Its aerosol upper part expels a super fine mist that evenly covers its strands for maximum protection.
Dyson supersonic hair dryer
For the perfect blowout, of course, you should dry your hair. We recommend the Dyson Supersonic futuristic hair dryer because it is super fast and helps protect your hair from heat damage.
Blowpro Titanium – Professional Curling Wand
After you finish drying, consider adding some waves with this Blowpro curling wand. Without a clamp, it is infallible to use and has different temperature settings to meet your needs.
Redken Pillow Proof Blow-Dry Express Primer
This heat shield designed for blow drying creates a "thermal blanket,quot; of flexible silicone resin on its strands. This protects your hair and leaves you with a silky smooth finish.
Color Wow Speed Dry Blow-Dry Spray
Another option to reduce heat damage is this dryer drying spray, which forms a transparent protective layer on your hair. It includes a mixture of keratin proteins, panthenol and silk amino acids for a healthy glow.
High Grip Drybar High Grip Rollers
Rollers are the classic way to add volume to your & # 39; do. These increase your crown and come in two sizes for any length of hair.
Moroccan oil blow drying concentrate
Moroccan oil always brings shine. This styling serum that is applied to damp hair ensures that your blowout looks smooth.
Amika Brooklyn bomb explosion volume spray
Get volume and heat protection from this exhaust spray. You can use it before drying it to protect it from heat or later as a re-styler.
—Published originally on July 28, 2018 at 5 a.m. PT