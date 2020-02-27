YouTube TV leaves Fox Regional Sports after a contractual dispute with Sinclair – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A new streaming service will soon lose the sports network that many Minnesota sports fans turn to to cheer on their favorite teams.

YouTube TV says it is leaving Fox Regional Sports Networks and YES Network, after not reaching an agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the company that owns the media.

Fox Sports shows most of the Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx and United games.

As of February 29, viewers will no longer be able to view live, on demand or recorded content from FOX Regional Sports Networks or YES Network.

YouTube TV writes that it does not make the decision lightly, saying that "they will strive to build the best possible streaming experience."