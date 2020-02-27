YouTube TV launches YES Network, FOX RSN one month before opening day

%MINIFYHTMLcd679b5859410131161b8bd2e3a9754511% %MINIFYHTMLcd679b5859410131161b8bd2e3a9754512%

Watching Major League Baseball is not getting easier for the target audience of the sport, baseball fans.

Although Dodgers fans in Los Angeles probably don't want to hear about new concerns for other fan bases, Blue Jays fans in Toronto have to deal with Rogers' new restrictions and, on Thursday afternoon, they launched more Bad news for baseball fans. the country.

The opening day is less than a month. The first games are March 26, and baseball fans everywhere will have to find other options because Sinclair and YouTube TV cannot reach an agreement.

YES Network, of course, carries Yankee games. The Yankees, as you probably know, have a fairly large fan base. And the regional sports networks FOX? Those channels take the games to 14 other MLB cities.

Fans of the Braves, the Cardinals, the Twins, the Angels, the Brewers, the Fathers, the Reds, the Diamondbacks, the Indians, the Watchers, the Rays, the Tigers, the Royals and the Marlins who planned to see their team Favorite on YouTube TV have no luck. According to the fourth quarter numbers, more than 2 million people subscribe to YouTube TV.

And it's not that rejected baseball fans can get a subscription to MLB.TV because, you know, blocking rules apply in the local viewing area.

There are other options: local cable providers, which vary from city to city, offer subscriptions. There are other services such as YouTube TV (Hulu, for example), but as the company pointed out, they are not the only ones having trouble reaching an agreement with Sinclair.

We do not make this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content. You may have noticed that several other television services have also decided to remove FOX Regional Sports Networks from their lineups. – YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 27, 2020

This is not the kind of news that baseball wants to dominate the headlines a month before the real games begin, but here we are.