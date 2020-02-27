YouTube is experimenting to allow creators to sell ads directly to brands

%MINIFYHTMLfe1acaddc13917455cdc7ca32b2a9c6811% %MINIFYHTMLfe1acaddc13917455cdc7ca32b2a9c6812%

One of the most common terms within the YouTube community is "demonetization." Now, YouTube is testing a new program that will allow creators to sell advertising space directly to the brands they work with regularly.

The pilot program is extremely limited and only works for agreements between creators and brands that already have a relationship, said Tom Leung, director of product management at YouTube, in a January video, watched by Tubefilter today. This will mean "basically allowing a creator to sell ads directly to a brand," Leung said.

%MINIFYHTMLfe1acaddc13917455cdc7ca32b2a9c6813% %MINIFYHTMLfe1acaddc13917455cdc7ca32b2a9c6814%

"We know that many people are very interested in this issue, so now he is a very small pilot, but as we have more information, we will definitely share it as soon as we can," Leung said in the video.

%MINIFYHTMLfe1acaddc13917455cdc7ca32b2a9c6815% %MINIFYHTMLfe1acaddc13917455cdc7ca32b2a9c6816%

Creators who sell ads to brands would follow what partners like NBC have permission to do since 2010: control where the ads come from. Since the partners could do it since 2010, why were the creators exempt? One reason could be murky disclosure situations. If a creator publishes an ad for a company with which he works on a retail product, such as a makeup palette, in a video in which he talks about that same palette, does he have to spread it? YouTube has not described the guidelines around these offers, but it seems like a potential nightmare for the FTC. The edge He has contacted YouTube for more information.

"We know that many people are very interested in this issue, so now he is a very small pilot,quot;

Giving people greater control over the ads that play in their videos and allowing them to discover an advertising strategy that is not based on the posting of YouTube ads to certain creators, is something that creators have usually requested. Leading creators tend to get the most advertising revenue and do so through higher CPM rates (the amount of money they earn per 1,000 viewers), as long as that content is friendly to advertisers. The reasoning makes sense: the main creators generate a greater number of views on average. Other advertising and revenue opportunities for those ads are then filtered to the thousands of creators who belong to the YouTube Partner Program.

Advertising on YouTube is a big business. Google saw more than $ 15 billion in YouTube advertising revenue in 2019 alone. The problem is that as advertising policy changes, and creators have to change their own content strategy, relying on advertising revenue becomes every time more complicated.

"The creators who succeed on the platform have learned through growth pains what it takes to run a successful financial creative business, while working with the advertiser’s guidelines," YouTuber Roberto Blake said earlier The edge. "They understand, and made, those difficult decisions."

As advertising problems grow within the community, two areas have grown: alternative monetization and brand offers or sponsorships. Alternative monetization is anything from Super Chat, which allows creators to charge $ 5 for fans to leave important comments on live streaming and merchandising chats. Brand offers are seen in the videos of many creators, including top stars like David Dobrik, who often partners with SeatGeek for their vlogs. Essentially, creators like Dobrik can now sell advertising space directly to a company like SeatGeek.

It is not clear how many creators are part of the program or if YouTube will expand it in the coming months.