Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

What was the change that happened at that time?

There are more people willing to talk. Especially young people, they are really organizing. I was surprised to discover that so many people were so open that they laughed at how ridiculous the party was when trying to turn the great national disaster into something positive. A blog post was titled: "News coverage should stop turning a funeral into a wedding."

I took so many screenshots, because posts can disappear in a minute. Everyone takes many screenshots, and people discovered how to build an online archive of media articles, social media posts and videos off the Internet in China, because it is censored. They want to keep records of this collective memory. That feels unprecedented.

Is there still fear of censorship or punishment?

Everyone is afraid. I would say that it is very difficult not to live in fear in China.

Why doesn't messaging work this time?

I don't think there has been an event that has affected 1.4 billion people. Everyone has to at least stay at home, not go out, try to find masks. Many people have this question: "Why didn't we know this before, why didn't the government tell us before?"

The people are frustrated. They also read so many heartbreaking stories and watched so many videos and are really sad. The party came out like, "Oh, these medical workers are so brave, let's celebrate our unity." Many people say, "I don't want to do that now." I don't think many people feel like celebrating.

What will the Communist Party do now?

Since Dr. Li's death, censorship really improved. They are sending a very clear message: we do not want you to talk about the negative effects of this outbreak.

Eventually, the government will probably win because it is too powerful. At the same time, I don't think we should underestimate the anger, frustration and resistance of the Chinese people, especially the young.

