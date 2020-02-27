Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

What is the big question that lies ahead on the way forward?

This war began largely as an American war. But in the second decade, it increasingly became an Afghan war against a very localized Afghan: it became relatives on two different sides, on the side of the government and on the side of the insurgents.

The big question is: "What is the process to undo this hatred, this localized animosity?" The fear is that there will not be enough time and patience for that process. That will require a lot of hand, attention and time. Does the United States have the patience to stay for that to be completed properly?

You were born in Kabul and have covered this war for the past seven years. As a reporter, what is it like to imagine peace?

The whole last year of focusing on the potential for conflict resolution has been refreshing in many ways. The last seven years, a good part of that, was reporting on a story that was in a bloody stalemate.

Every day, every week, we were reporting death after death after death. It was frustrating, heartbreaking and desperate. It feels like he was an obituary writer, almost: we were finding human stories to remind people that, hey, these 50 dead had hopes, dreams and lives.

Last year, there was this opening that finally this conversation could change. As a reporter, a part of me almost feels that he is returning to normal reporting work: politics, diplomacy, agreements. Last week he gave me an idea of ​​what it would be like to report on Afghanistan if it were a more normal place.

