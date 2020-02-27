Young people arrested on suspicion of having a gun on the campus of Central High School in Grand Junction

A minor was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly seen with a gun at Central High School in Grand Junction, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTMLb8532a73cf2c2312ef1e01d6b82e3bb011% %MINIFYHTMLb8532a73cf2c2312ef1e01d6b82e3bb012%

The child is not a core student, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

About 1:40 p.m. On Wednesday, agents responded to the school in a report of a boy with a gun. Students and staff members took refuge on site at the school, and the police were brought as a precaution.

As part of the investigation, agents learned that the suspect had a possible connection to Grand Junction High School, which was also put in greater safety, according to the statement.

The suspect was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lombardy Lane. The incident is still under investigation. There were no reports of injuries.